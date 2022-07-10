BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters in Boston will likely face a hectic day of driving on Monday due to multiple street closures throughout the city.

Included is a section of Congress Street that runs under the Government Center Parking garage, which will be closed from New Chardon to Sudbury Street from now until Sept. 5 as demolition work on the garage resumes.

The project was paused after a deadly partial collapse in March put it on hold.

Sudbury Street will temporarily become a two-way street as a result to alleviate congestion, but drivers can still expect delays in the area.

Another significant closure on Monday includes part of Storrow Drive, where part of the roadway traveling inbound will be closed. Crews will be performing maintenance on street lights for part of the day. Commuters can expect the left lane from Revere Street to the Longfellow Bridge to be blocked off through Tuesday.

The potential traffic hotspots come after a weekend of traffic troubles for drivers in East Boston where the Sumner Tunnel is being closed most weekends for repair work, cutting a direct line from that community to the Downtown.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)