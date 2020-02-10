‘Heinous attack’: Harwich police investigating after horse impaled by pitchfork handle

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Harwich are investigating after a horse was impaled by a pitchfork handle over the weekend, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an injured horse at a barn on Derby Lane on Sunday around 9 a.m. determined someone had entered the horse corral overnight and brutally attacked the animal, according to the Harwich Police Department.

“We are deeply disturbed by this heinous attack on a defenseless animal,” the department said in a news release.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a felony against an animal.

Anyone with information or who has a security camera in the area is asked to contact Harwich police detective Bob Brackett at 508-430-7541.

