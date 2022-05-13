HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say that the helicopter that caught fire at a Hanson airport on Friday was a total loss but no one was injured in the blaze.

The pilot of the helicopter smelled gas upon starting the engine and exited the aircraft just as it caughts flames, the Hanson Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire officials responded to the scene around 7:38 a.m. and combated the flames for roughly an hour before they could extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hanson Fire Department.

