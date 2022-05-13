HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A helicopter that caught fire at a Hanson airport on Friday has been deemed a total loss, but no one was injured in the blaze, authorities said.

The pilot of the helicopter smelled gas upon starting the engine and exited the aircraft just as it caught fire at Cranland Airport, the Hanson Fire Department said in a statement.

Fire officials responded to the scene around 7:38 a.m. and battled the flames for roughly an hour before they could extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

