PASSY, France (WHDH) — A helicopter pilot showed off their incredible navigation skills when they rescued an injured skier in France last week.

Nicolas Derely says he was skiing with his family and his son’s friend, Emmanuel De Bellavoine, when De Bellavoine began to struggle because of a weak knee.

They called for help and a helicopter arrived, getting what looked to be just inches from the snow as the chopper blades spun above someone on the ground.

First responders jumped out and wrapped the skier’s knee before airlifting him to safety.

