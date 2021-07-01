BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive search is underway for a missing swimmer in the water off Castle Island in Boston on Thursday, officials said.

Boats and dive teams were deployed to the lagoon at Pleasure Bay near William J. Day Boulevard in Southie around 1:30 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

A state police helicopter has been called in to assist Boston police and fire, Environmental police, and the Coast Guard with the search for a “young adult male” who was swimming “relatively far from the shore,” the spokesman added.

RELATED: Baker files legislation to increase fines for swimming at undesignated Mass. waterfronts

The swimmer in question was said to be in the water with his brother when he went under and did not resurface. The other swimmer was in distress but was rescued by lifeguards.

“We have the helicopters doing infrared into the water,” Boston Fire Department spokesman John Soares said.

Video from SKY7 HD showed dozens of emergency vehicles parked near the shore.

No additional information was immediately available.

It’s been more than an hour since the missing swimmer went under at Southie’s Pleasure Bay lagoon several boats are continuing the search as distraught family members watch and wait. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/bBVDAgxt2S — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 1, 2021

A major search is underway for a missing swimmer off Day Blvd in South Boston – a dive team has been brought in snd the @MassStatePolice air wing is assisting from above. pic.twitter.com/FgJIx5FaRZ — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) July 1, 2021

Report of two swimmers in the water at Pleasure Beach in need of rescue. One swimmer located, one swimmer not located at this time. Marine Unit and Air Wing en route. BFD dive team searching the area. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 1, 2021

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)