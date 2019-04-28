‘He’ll always be remembered,’ Community gathers for race to honor fallen Auburn officer

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds gather in Leicester Sunday for a special race in honor of fallen Auburn police officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. The officer was killed in the line of duty nearly three years ago.

Officers from dozens of departments came together to support a charity in his name. His family said they are proud to have so much support.

Tarentino, a husband and father of three, was killed during a traffic stop in May 2016.

“When it happens it affects anybody in the realm of law enforcement. Whether it is someone in your neighborhood, someone in your department, someone in your state,” one runner said. “It could be someone in California and it is going to affect people in Massachusetts the same exact way that it would affect someone in your own department.

Tarentino’s niece, Jessica Ticino, said they feel everyone that has contributed to the race to honor her uncle’s memory has become like family.

“It just carries that legacy on. Just being able to help other people going through tough times, like the way these people have helped us go through tough times is a beautiful thing.”

The fund created in Tarentino’s name hopes to provide scholarships and help people who have faced major adversity.

