STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors in Stoughton frantically dialed 911 Wednesday night after hearing a woman’s desperate plea for help.

They told 7NEWS she was being attacked by a man behind a dumpster outside the Walnut Park condominiums.

“I heard the woman screaming for help, she was screaming, ‘Help me.’ I looked out the window and the guy was around holding her neck. She was trying to struggle,” one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, explained. “She had a bra and underwear and that’s it and it was freezing and she was trying to fight him off — to get him off. I was like should I go out there? But police got here so fast I didn’t have to, I was really really concerned.”

Witnesses said several officers ran to the woman’s side, while other officers chased down the alleged attacker.

“They caught him really fast which was a relief because it was really scary when it was happening,” she said.

Police say the suspect is a 38-year-old Boston man who does not live in the complex.

“His car was here and he backed into the dumpster. There was stuff all over the floor it looked like he crashed into it, it was crazy,” the witness said.

Witnesses are describing a terrifying attack by this dumpster. They called 911 immediately and likely saved a woman’s life. Live reports starting at 9 on @7News. pic.twitter.com/7VxerulBDI — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 11, 2022

People who live in the condos say they are glad the police were able to help the woman.

The man is now being held without bail in connection with the attack.

