Help proposed for those still struggling to pay for housing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a measure that would assist homeowners and renters after moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

Homeowners unable to make timely mortgage payments during the state of emergency would be able to pay accrued interest and fees as additional monthly payments. Those payments would be added to the end of their mortgage, according to the measure introduced by state Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord. The payments would not exceed the amount of the monthly principal and interest payment that was in effect at the time the state of emergency was declared.

Banking representatives testified Tuesday that the proposal may limit options for borrowers and possibly conflict with federal regulations and assistance provided by the CARES Act.

The measure also would limit rent increases for six months after the state of emergency ends. It was introduced as an amendment to a bill that would require notices by landlords of proposed rent increases beyond a certain percentage. The Senate Judiciary Committee postponed acting on both until Friday.

The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire has sued the governor and secretary of state, saying that the required 3,000 signatures needed from registered voters to get candidates on the ballot for the 2020 elections is unreasonable during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports in a complaint filed in federal court Monday, the Libertarian Party said signatures are typically collected door-to-door, and it is less safe to do that now. The party is asking the state to lower the signature requirement or suspend it altogether for the upcoming elections.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it is reviewing the case and will respond. Similar lawsuits have been filed on behalf of Libertarians in Georgia, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

As of Monday, 5,079 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 37 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 286.

