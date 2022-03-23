BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for the public to come forward with information about a fatal stabbing on board an MBTA bus in Dorchester back in 2008.

Devonte Franklin, 16, was fatally stabbed multiple times on a Route 28 MBTA bus on Dec. 31, 2008, according to transit police.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

“Help us bring Devonte’s killer to justice,” Transit police wrote on Twitter.

