Help wanted: Mass. healthcare facilities in need of nurses during coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has launched an online portal to connect long term care facilities that are in need of nurses during the coronavirus outbreak with qualified individuals who are looking for work.

Anyone interested in applying for work is urged to fill out an application on the state’s official website.

Intake forms are being conducted by the state to assess the skills and availability of applicants to work at long term care facilities that are supporting the recovery of COVID-19 positive patients.

