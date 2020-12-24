‘Help with the melt’: Boston residents asked to clear catch basins to prevent flooding

Courtesy Boston Public Works

BOSTON (WHDH) - With high winds and heavy rains in the forecast for Christmas on Friday, the Boston Public Works Department is asking residents to pitch in and help clear catch basins of debris and snow.

“PWD crews are assisting our [Boston Water and Sewer Commission] partners clearing snow and debris from the catch basins in the City of Boston,” the department said in a tweet. “To avoid potential flooding, we’re asking residents to pitch-in and #HelptheMelt!”

 

