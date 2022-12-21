Sending some holiday cheer where it’s needed most, a group based in New Hampshire made a trip to Poland and Ukraine to deliver much-needed supplies for refugees.

Alex Ray, owner of The Common Man Hospitality Family in New Hampshire, visited the region along with a group of volunteers, passing out food and supplies for thousands of refugees left in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine. 18 tons of food, 1,000 sleeping bags and 24 generators were just some of the items donated to help during the harsh winter months.

“Today was an amazing day – we had over 20 trucks, volunteers trucks from the city of Zamość, to run food and sleeping bags,” Ray said. “We’re giving them just what I said – heat, warmth, friendliness and more joy for the Christmas season.”

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the group visited some 21 orphanages in western Ukraine where “Santa” and dozens of “elves” delivered Christmas gifts for more than 1,300 orphans.

The effort all began in May, when Ray started collecting money for the people of Ukraine.

“Our Rotary gave $500 and from that, we went to more Rotaries,” Ray said. “(They) came in and people just started sending us money and it was amazing.”

In total, The Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund raised more than $2.4 million dollars to help people in need. Ray said all of it was possible thanks to the generosity of the people of New Hampshire.

“Absolutely beyond any expectations, the generosity,” Ray said. “And we want to keep on going, so, please think about that – this is not over.”

Ray said he hopes to make another trip to the region soon. The volunteers were slated to arrive back in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

More information on the relief fund, as well as how you can donate to it and other Common Man projects, can be found here.

