Hemp growers protest order against the sales of edible CBD

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Dozens of people involved in Maine’s hemp industry have protested at the Statehouse against a recent order to remove from stores edible products containing a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant.

Maine Public reports the group protested in Augusta on Tuesday against the order that they say affects a major part of their business.

Officials began informing businesses last week they must remove foods, tinctures and capsules from their shelves that contain CBD.

The order was issued because CBD is not a federally approved food additive.

Hemp and marijuana farmer King Bishop says edible CBD represents as much as 40 percent of the market.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Janet Mills says she is working on an emergency bill to allow all CBD products to be sold in Maine.

