HENNIKER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Henniker, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help as they work to track down a driver who opened fire on another vehicle during a road rage incident Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported road rage shooting in the area of Old Concord and Old West Hopkinton roads around 7 p.m. learned a man was shot at by a person in a white pickup truck.

The vehicle is believed to be a smaller-model truck like a Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire Crime Line at 603-226-3100.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

