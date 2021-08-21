BOSTON (WHDH) - Hurricane Henri is likely to make landfall closer to Connecticut and Rhode Island, sparing Cape Cod from the “direct hit” officials have been worried about, but the storm’s heavy winds and rain could still lead to flooding and widespread power outages, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

Henri is expected to hit New England Sunday, but while state and federal weather officials had initially projected its landfall on Cape Cod, the hurricane appears to be moving west, Baker said.

“We should avoid the direct hit we’ve been anticipating the last couple days,” Baker said, while also cautioning that the storm could still have a major impact. “We do have the potential for significant power outages across the Commonwealth and people should plan accordingly.”

Baker said Henri will likely have sustained 40 mph winds tomorrow, leading to downed trees and wires. And the last month’s heavy rains could lead to more flooding in inland bodies of water as well as on roads, Baker said.

The MBTA has suspended ferry service on Sunday and the D train of the Green Line and the Mattapan Trolley will be replaced by shuttle buses. Logan Airport intends to remain open, officials said.

Baker said Henri could still change direction and urged residents to check in with local officials and weather updates.

“It looks like we’ll avoid the worst but everyone should still pay attention to the local weather alerts,” Baker said. “People should just be careful and cautious about this.”

