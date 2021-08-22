WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island just after noon on Sunday as its winds and rain knocked out power for more than 100,000 people along the East Coast — but it quickly passed over the area where it finally reached shore.

Henri hit Misquamicut Beach at 12:15 p.m., sending pounding rains and wind gusts of more than 60 mph through the area. Water cascaded down the street, challenging utility crews working to restore power.

The storm had been downgraded from a hurricane and did not do as much damage as originally feared. And by early afternoon, the sun was out again, with some residents mostly missing the storm.

“I nodded off for a while, I woke up and it was gone,” said Allison McAteer.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)