OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds from Tropical Storm Henri caused tree damage in the already-soaked town of Oxford on Sunday.

An oak tree was ripped out of the waterlogged ground and thrown toward the house.

No one was injured during the incident and there was minimal damage to the house.

Two cars parked in the front yard were nearly crushed.

“It just barely hit the house, nothing structural, we can stay,” said homeowner Chad Bilodeau. “Ideally, if a tree falls on your house, this is the best case situation.”

The ground in and around Worcester County was already saturated when Henri blew through on Sunday following the wettest July on record.

The storm’s strong wind gusts easily lifted trees from the soil in many other area communities, including Auburn and Sutton.

The remnants of Tropical Storm dumped several inches of rain across the Worcester County area last week.

More rainfall will fall across the region on Monday with Henri expected to turn back east.

