SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - People looking for a vacation getaway that could come with paranormal experiences may want to consider looking into a recent Airbnb rental listing in Salem.

The historic Henry Derby House that some say is haunted can now be rented through Airbnb.

“We certainly can’t guarantee that this is a haunted house, but I have plenty of stories,” Airbnb wrote in their description of the property.

The house was built in the 1800s and converted into a rental in 2016.

It can sleep up to 10 guests, with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

