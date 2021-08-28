LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) -

Lawrence officials said a local Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan this week will be brought back to her home town, and that they will honor and “never forget” her sacrifice.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario, a Lawrence native, was killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing in Kabul, along with 12 other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans. Flags in Lawrence will be flown at half-staff, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said Saturday, adding that he has spoken with Rosario’s mother and sister and that Rosario will be brought back to the city.

“[Rosario’s mother] spoke of her daughter as a vibrant young person who wanted to give back to the community, it is her desire that she be brought back to the city of Lawrence as the hero she is,” Vasquez said.

Rosario graduated Lawrence High School in 2014 and Vasquez said she was an “exemplary community member” who advocated for the rights of the most vulnerable. He said Rosario’s family is requesting privacy now and the city will observe her death “at the speed the family feels comfortable.”

Veterans Services Director Jaime Melendez urged any veterans dealing with the suicide bombing to reach out the VA at 1-800-827-1000 or the city’s veterans services office at 978-620-3282. He said the city will honor Rosario’s sacrifice.

“Her name will never be forgotten here, in this city and the nation,” Melendez said.

