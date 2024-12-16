BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts General Hospital has received a $100 million gift from Boston entrepreneur and philanthropist Herb Chambers in support of a new state-of-the-art building designed to meet the growing demand for world-class cancer care.

The new facility — which will offer integrated, patient-centered care, and streamline the healthcare journey for patients and their families from prevention and early detection to treatment and survivorship — will support new initiatives and innovations, redefine treatment, enhance patient care, and provide much-needed assistance for family members.

In recognition of the gift, MGH will name the East Tower of the Phillip and Susan Ragon Building the Herb Chambers Tower. The nearly 1 million-square foot Herb Chambers Tower will offer an array of re-imagined indoor and outdoor areas. Patients will have access to a nearly 8,000-square-foot rooftop garden with expansive views of Beacon Hill and a new Center for Urgent Cancer Care that will provide 24/7 highly specialized care for cancer patients. The tower is slated to be complete in 2027.

“This gift, for me, is intensely personal,” Chambers said. “Patients at Mass General receive the highest level of care, with all departments operating in perfect harmony. Over the years, members of my family, friends and I, have had the good fortune of being cared for by the legendary MGH team. My heart fills with gratitude when I reflect on the dedicated and compassionate professionals that have treated us. It gives me immense pride to be in a position to give back to a city that has given me so much. As we all know too well, most families will be impacted by cancer in some way. My motivation in extending this gift is that the Herb Chambers Tower will shine as a beacon of hope for everyone touched by this awful disease. There can never be enough effort or resources put into finding a cure.”

Anne Klibanski, MD, President and CEO of Mass General Brigham said in a statement, “We are deeply grateful to Herb Chambers for his steadfast commitment, visionary leadership, and generous support of our mission. Through this truly transformative gift, we celebrate a shared, enduring legacy that will shape the future of healthcare at Mass General Brigham for generations to come.”

