BOSTON (WHDH) - There is a new sponsor for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in 2024 as the Herb Chambers Companies gets set to present this year’s celebration.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Herb Chambers himself said the experience will feel like home.

“Across the country, everybody is celebrating the Fourth of July,” Chambers said. “But I don’t think anybody does it like Boston.”

“I grew up in Dorchester and, if you grow up in Boston, the Pops and the holiday celebration on the Fourth of July is the epitome of anything that happens, to me, in the city,” he said.

Chambers said his company has been involved with the Pops for over 30 years. Being a US Veteran makes the Fourth of July celebration more special for him.

“I also spent four years in the Navy as an enlisted man,” he said. “It’s a very emotional thing and I’m one of these people that, when I go and a parade and I see them carrying the American flag at a parade, I start to cry.”

With just days left until this week’s celebration, Chambers said he is excited to be a part of the big show.

“I’m very, very excited about the cannons, the music, the fireworks and the salute to America,” he said.

Chambers also expressed his gratitude to the late businessman and philanthropist David Mugar who, 50 years ago, restructured the fireworks spectacular into the event that it is today.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio.

Musical performances begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin over the Charles River at 10:30 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)