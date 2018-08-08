SANFORD, Fla. (WHDH) — A herd of cattle helped officers chase down a suspect involved in a police pursuit Sunday.

A woman stole a car before crashing it near a pasture during the pursuit, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

She hopped out of the car and ran into the nearby field, where 16 cows quickly picked up her scent.

Police launched a helicopter to help track down the woman, which captured on video the cows cornering her near a fence.

Officers caught up to her and placed her into custody. She is now facing a list of charges including resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office said that the cattle “provided law enforcement a big assist, repeatedly following and helping corral one who strayed on to their turf!”

