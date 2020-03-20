Here are 6 rules to follow to manage stress, anxiety during during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The world as we know has already drastically changed and it is continuing to shift each day as the coronavirus outbreak spreads from country to country.

With schools and workplaces closed, social distancing and isolation requirements in place, and fear of supply shortages growing, the stress and anxiety that most Americans are coping with is at an all-time high.

Much has been said about how to protect yourself from the physical risk of the coronavirus but health professionals at the Mayo Clinic are concerned about the emotional toll this disruption will have on the public.

It’s important to stay healthy physically, but it is also of the utmost importance to stay sharp mentally, according to mental health experts.

Experts at the Mayo Clinic shared six rules to follow as you navigate these difficult and trying times: