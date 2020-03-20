Here are 6 rules to follow to manage stress, anxiety during during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The world as we know has already drastically changed and it is continuing to shift each day as the coronavirus outbreak spreads from country to country.
With schools and workplaces closed, social distancing and isolation requirements in place, and fear of supply shortages growing, the stress and anxiety that most Americans are coping with is at an all-time high.
Much has been said about how to protect yourself from the physical risk of the coronavirus but health professionals at the Mayo Clinic are concerned about the emotional toll this disruption will have on the public.
It’s important to stay healthy physically, but it is also of the utmost importance to stay sharp mentally, according to mental health experts.
Experts at the Mayo Clinic shared six rules to follow as you navigate these difficult and trying times:
Maintain Healthy Habits: Make sleep a priority, be physical, eat well and care for yourself.
Stay Connected and Disconnected: Make plans and keep up with healthy supports. Set limits on social media and the news.
Relax, Relax, Relax: Breathe deeply, practice mindfulness or meditation, listen to music, go for a drive, watch something that makes you laugh.
Keep Your Thinking in Check: Remember the more anxious we get, the less flexible our thinking becomes. The most catastrophic outcomes tend to be the least likely to happen. The least catastrophic outcomes tend to be the most likely to happen.
Mind Your Manners: Be patient. Be kind. Be helpful. As stress goes up, our tolerance can go down.
Take Reasonable Precautions: Keep up to date with local health authorities or the CDC about appropriate steps.
