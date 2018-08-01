Here are some useful safety tips if you see a shark at the beach this summer

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is urging Massachusetts beachgoers to be “shark smart” this summer.

As the season hits its peak and swimmers flock to local beaches, the non-profit group based in Chatham wants to the public to know that great white sharks prey upon seals in the coastal waters off Cape Cod and the South Shore, and while encounters with humans are rare, they can happen.

“Through signage at beaches, flag warning systems, educational brochures, newsletters and Social Media, we encourage beachgoers to take precautionary measures to improve their safety,” AWSC President Cynthia Wigren said in a press release.

Here are some important safety tips shared by the Conservancy:

Do not swim near seals

Swim close to shore, where your feet can touch the bottom

Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups

Do not swim alone in the ocean at dawn or dusk

Avoid isolation

Limit splashing and do not wear shiny jewelry, which can look like fish scales to a shark

Keep your distance (at least 150 feet) from seals, whether they are resting on land or are in the water. It is against the law to disturb them.

Adhere to all signage at beaches where seals are resting

Follow instructions of lifeguards

Become familiar with the beach flag warning system

Take time to read signage at the beaches

Download the Sharktivity App to receive alerts and report sightings

Beachgoers can also download the “Sharktivity” app. It provides information about shark sightings and detections.

