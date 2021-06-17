(CNN) — The House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

While the legislation met bipartisan support in the House, more than a dozen Republicans in the chamber voted against the measure on Wednesday. The bill, which the Senate unanimously approved on Tuesday, is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Some of the lawmakers who voted against the bill in the House argued the proposed holiday would only serve to divide Americans based on race, including GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who took aim at the name provided for the holiday in the legislation.

“This name needlessly divides our nation on a matter that should instead bring us together by creating a separate Independence Day based on the color of one’s skin,” Roy said in a statement.

Here are the lawmakers who voted against the Juneteenth bill:

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama

Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia

Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas

Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Rep. Tom McClintock of California

Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina

Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama

Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas

Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin

