BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Bay State continues to make extraordinary progress in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, many communities across the state have decided to bring back in-person fireworks displays to celebrate this year’s Fourth of July.

Below is a list of cities and towns that are holding Independence Day events:

Agawam – Fireworks at Six Flags New England (July 3, July 4)

Amesbury – Fireworks at Woodsom Farm (July 4)

Boston – Boston Pops fireworks finales on the Boston Common (July 4)

Braintree – Fireworks celebration at Braintree High School (June 26)

Chicopee – Fireworks at Chicopee’s Szot Park (June 26)

Clinton – Fireworks display (July 10)

East Longmeadow – Fireworks, carnival, concert series (July 3)

Everett – Fireworks at Glendale Park (July 2)

Foxboro – Fireworks at Patriot Place at Gillette Stadium (July 2)

Gloucester – Fireworks at Stage Fort Park (July 3)

Hyannis – Fireworks at Aselton Park (July 4)

Lexington – Fireworks at Hastings Park (July 2)

Mashpee – Fireworks at Mashpee Middle-High School (July 1)

New Bedford – Fireworks over New Bedford Harbor (July 3)

North Adams – Fireworks display (July 4)

Orleans – Fireworks at Rock Harbor (July 10)

Pepperell – Fireworks display (June 26)

Plymouth – Fireworks at the Plymouth Village Historic District (July 4)

Quincy – Fireworks viewing party at Bay Pointe Waterfront Restaurant (July 4)

Somerville – Fourth of July celebration with fireworks at 541 Broadway (June 30)

Springfield – Fireworks at Riverfront Park (July 4)

Webster – Fireworks at Memorial Beach (July 3)

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

