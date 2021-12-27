(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services has released a list of hospitals that are getting assistance from the state’s National Guard as they deal with staffing shortages amid the latest COVID-19 surge.
Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to 500 National Guard members to support hospitals for up to 90 days by providing transportation between facilities, observing patients that pose a risk to themselves, offering security, moving patients around inside hospitals, and providing food service.
They were deployed Monday to the following hospitals:
- Addison Gilbert Hospital
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Beverly Hospital
- BID Milton
- BID Needham
- BID Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston Children’s Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- Brigham Womens Faulkner
- Brigham Women’s Hospital
- Cambridge HA Cambridge
- Cambridge HA Everett
- Carney Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Harrington Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital
- Holy Family Merrimack
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Lahey Hosp Burlington
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General Hosp
- Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MetroWest Framingham
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Mount Auburn
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
- Newton Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Saint Vincents
- Signature Brockton Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Southcoast Hospital-Charlton
- Southcoast Hospital-St. Lukes
- Southcoast Hospital-Tobey
- St Annes Hosp
- St Elizabeth’s Medical Center
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
- UMass Memorial Marlborough Hosp
- UMass Memorial Memorial
- UMass Memorial University
- UMass MemorialHA Clinton
- UMass MemorialHA Leominster
