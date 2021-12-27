(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services has released a list of hospitals that are getting assistance from the state’s National Guard as they deal with staffing shortages amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to 500 National Guard members to support hospitals for up to 90 days by providing transportation between facilities, observing patients that pose a risk to themselves, offering security, moving patients around inside hospitals, and providing food service.

They were deployed Monday to the following hospitals:

  • Addison Gilbert Hospital
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center
  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Baystate Noble Hospital
  • Baystate Wing Hospital
  • Berkshire Medical Center
  • Beverly Hospital
  • BID Milton
  • BID Needham
  • BID Plymouth
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Boston Children’s Hospital
  • Boston Medical Center
  • Brigham Womens Faulkner
  • Brigham Women’s Hospital
  • Cambridge HA Cambridge
  • Cambridge HA Everett
  • Carney Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Emerson Hospital
  • Fairview Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Harrington Hospital
  • Heywood Hospital
  • Holy Family Hospital
  • Holy Family Merrimack
  • Holyoke Medical Center
  • Lahey Hosp Burlington
  • Lawrence General Hospital
  • Lowell General Hosp
  • Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • MetroWest Framingham
  • Milford Regional Medical Center
  • Morton Hospital
  • Mount Auburn
  • Nantucket Cottage Hospital
  • Nashoba Valley Medical Center
  • Newton Wellesley Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • Saint Vincents
  • Signature Brockton Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital
  • Southcoast Hospital-Charlton
  • Southcoast Hospital-St. Lukes
  • Southcoast Hospital-Tobey
  • St Annes Hosp
  • St Elizabeth’s Medical Center
  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital
  • Tufts Medical Center
  • UMass Memorial Marlborough Hosp
  • UMass Memorial Memorial
  • UMass Memorial University
  • UMass MemorialHA Clinton
  • UMass MemorialHA Leominster

