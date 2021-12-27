(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services has released a list of hospitals that are getting assistance from the state’s National Guard as they deal with staffing shortages amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to 500 National Guard members to support hospitals for up to 90 days by providing transportation between facilities, observing patients that pose a risk to themselves, offering security, moving patients around inside hospitals, and providing food service.

They were deployed Monday to the following hospitals:

Addison Gilbert Hospital

Baystate Franklin Medical Center

Baystate Medical Center

Baystate Noble Hospital

Baystate Wing Hospital

Berkshire Medical Center

Beverly Hospital

BID Milton

BID Needham

BID Plymouth

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Medical Center

Brigham Womens Faulkner

Brigham Women’s Hospital

Cambridge HA Cambridge

Cambridge HA Everett

Carney Hospital

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Emerson Hospital

Fairview Hospital

Good Samaritan Medical Center

Harrington Hospital

Heywood Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

Holy Family Merrimack

Holyoke Medical Center

Lahey Hosp Burlington

Lawrence General Hospital

Lowell General Hosp

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

MetroWest Framingham

Milford Regional Medical Center

Morton Hospital

Mount Auburn

Nantucket Cottage Hospital

Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Newton Wellesley Hospital

North Shore Medical Center

Saint Vincents

Signature Brockton Hospital

South Shore Hospital

Southcoast Hospital-Charlton

Southcoast Hospital-St. Lukes

Southcoast Hospital-Tobey

St Annes Hosp

St Elizabeth’s Medical Center

Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Tufts Medical Center

UMass Memorial Marlborough Hosp

UMass Memorial Memorial

UMass Memorial University

UMass MemorialHA Clinton

UMass MemorialHA Leominster

