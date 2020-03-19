Here are the top 10 puppy names for 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - This coming Monday marks National Puppy Day! To celebrate, Trupanion released its list of top 10 puppy names for 2020.

Trupanion, a leading medical insurer for pets, says it combed through its database of more than 600,000 insured pets to compile the top 10 names.

The names are as follows:

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Cooper

5. Lucy

6. Daisy

7. Max

8. Rosie

9. Teddy

10. Molly

Trupanion has covered more than 900,000 puppies, paying out nearly $125 million for medical care over the span of 20 years.

