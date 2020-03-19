Here are the top 10 puppy names for 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - This coming Monday marks National Puppy Day! To celebrate, Trupanion released its list of top 10 puppy names for 2020.
Trupanion, a leading medical insurer for pets, says it combed through its database of more than 600,000 insured pets to compile the top 10 names.
The names are as follows:
1. Luna
2. Bella
3. Charlie
4. Cooper
5. Lucy
6. Daisy
7. Max
8. Rosie
9. Teddy
10. Molly
Trupanion has covered more than 900,000 puppies, paying out nearly $125 million for medical care over the span of 20 years.
