Here are the top spooky attractions in and around Boston, according to Yelp

BOSTON (WHDH) - Halloween is just days and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than by visiting spooky attractions in and around Boston.

RELATED: Boston ranked among most haunted cities in America

Yelp recently shared its all-time list of the top Halloween activities in the region, which includes four attractions in Boston alone.

The website says it compiled the list by analyzing a large concentration of reviews mentioning keywords relevant to Halloween, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

Yelp’s list is as follows:

1 Ghosts & Gravestones Tour Boston http://www.yelp.com/biz/ghosts-and-gravestones-tour-boston-boston Boston 2 The Boston Night Tour http://www.yelp.com/biz/the-boston-night-tour-boston Boston 3 Old Town Trolley Tours of Boston (Ghosts & Gravestones Night Tour) http://www.yelp.com/biz/old-town-trolley-tours-of-boston-boston-2 Boston 4 Witch’s Woods http://www.yelp.com/biz/witchs-woods-westford Westford 5 Haunted Boston Ghost Tours http://www.yelp.com/biz/haunted-boston-ghost-tours-boston Boston 6 Cambridge Historical Tours http://www.yelp.com/biz/cambridge-historical-tours-cambridge-2 Cambridge

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)