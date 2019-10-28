Here are the top spooky attractions in and around Boston, according to Yelp

BOSTON (WHDH) - Halloween is just days and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than by visiting spooky attractions in and around Boston.
RELATED: Boston ranked among most haunted cities in America
Yelp recently shared its all-time list of the top Halloween activities in the region, which includes four attractions in Boston alone.
The website says it compiled the list by analyzing a large concentration of reviews mentioning keywords relevant to Halloween, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.
Yelp’s list is as follows:
|1
|Ghosts & Gravestones Tour Boston
|http://www.yelp.com/biz/ghosts-and-gravestones-tour-boston-boston
|Boston
|2
|The Boston Night Tour
|http://www.yelp.com/biz/the-boston-night-tour-boston
|Boston
|3
|Old Town Trolley Tours of Boston (Ghosts & Gravestones Night Tour)
|http://www.yelp.com/biz/old-town-trolley-tours-of-boston-boston-2
|Boston
|4
|Witch’s Woods
|http://www.yelp.com/biz/witchs-woods-westford
|Westford
|5
|Haunted Boston Ghost Tours
|http://www.yelp.com/biz/haunted-boston-ghost-tours-boston
|Boston
|6
|Cambridge Historical Tours
|http://www.yelp.com/biz/cambridge-historical-tours-cambridge-2
|Cambridge
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)