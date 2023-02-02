An arctic hammer is set to fall on New England in a matter of hours, heading south through Canada to bring the region dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills through Saturday.

Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for the vast majority of New England effective Friday morning, with chills potentially as low as -25 to -40 degrees, with frost bite possible after 10-15 minutes of exposure.

The arctic front is expected to arrive in New England by 6 a.m., with temperatures starting to slide from an average of 23 degrees at 7 a.m. to 3 degrees by 7 p.m.

During that same timeframe, wind chills are likely to fall from an average of 11 degrees at 7 a.m. to -2 degrees within three hours. By 4 p.m., wind chills could fall as low as -11 before getting even colder at night, hitting -21 degrees.

By Saturday morning, wind chills could be as cold as -45 degrees in parts of southern New Hampshire and between -23 and -37 throughout Massachusetts. Meanwhile, regular temperatures that morning will vary from -4 degrees in Boston to -12 in Nashua.

With temperatures pushing to -4 in Boston and -9 in Worcester, the region is likely break the record for the day and reach the coldest levels in the last seven years at least, last reached on Feb. 14, 2016.

On the upside, by Saturday afternoon, slightly warmer relief will start to set in, with highs getting out of the negatives and into the late teens by 5 p.m., all before an average high of 45 degrees arrives on Sunday.

—

With multiple wind chill warnings in effect, keep up with the latest forecast details on the 7WEATHER forecasts and Weather Blog found here.

Some local schools and other establishments are announcing closures ahead of Friday’s cold. Closings and delay notices can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)