Here is a full list of school reopening models in Massachusetts

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has published a spreadsheet identifying the reopening models — fully remote, hybrid, or fully in-person — that each school district plans to use across its various grade levels.

While some districts are pursuing hybrid approaches that involve in-person schooling for some grades — typically younger students — and remote instruction for others, fifteen districts are currently opting for entirely in-person models.

Most of those — Brewster, Eastham, Farmington River Regional, Hancock, Middleton, Nahant, Orleans, Rowe, Savoy, Truro, Wellfleet and Worthington –serve only elementary school students.

The other three fully in-person districts, which also have middle school-age students, are Florida, Lincoln and the Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School.

Some districts, including Boston, the state’s largest, had not yet submitted their plans by noon on Aug. 18.

More than 100 districts are planning for fully remote education.

View the list below:

