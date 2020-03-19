Here is a list of New England Patriots who are leaving to play elsewhere in 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands in a tunnel before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s safe to say the 2020 New England Patriots will look very different than what fans have grown accustomed to, especially given the fact that the team has lost seven integral players to free agency, one to trade, and one to retirement this week.

Tom Brady, the man who anchored the franchise for two decades and helped capture six Super Bowl championships, is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has agreed to sign a deal with the Bucs worth $30M per year, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Three key pieces off the team will reportedly be suiting up for the Miami Dolphins next season.

Starting linebacker and pass-rushing specialist Kyle Van Noy is heading to the Dolphins to play for former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Van Noy signed a four-year deal worth $51 million, according to Rapoport.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy to a 4-year deal worth $51M, source said. Big-time spending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Fellow linebacker Elandon Roberts is also heading to South Beach to play alongside Van Noy and under Flores.

Roberts has agreed to a deal with Dolphins but the financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported.

Dolphins agreed to a deal with former Patriots LB Elandon Roberts, per source. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 18, 2020

New England’s starting center Ted Karras is also heading to Miami. The veteran will bolster the Dolphins offensive line after admirably filling in for David Andrews in 2019.

Karras has agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Ted Karras has agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2020

Another trio of vital players is reportedly departing New England to play for the Detroit Lions and former Patriots coach Matt Patricia.

Safety and team captain Duron Harmon has been traded to Detroit in a deal that landed the Patriots a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Compensation on a trade reported earlier in the week: The #Lions acquired DB Duron Harmon and a 2020 7th-round pick (No. 235 overall) from the #Patriots for a 2020 5th-round pick (No. 172). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2020

Versatile linebacker and playmaker Jamie Collins will also be taking the field in Detroit.

Collins’ deal is worth $30 million over three seasons, according to Rapoport.

For the #Lions and LB Jamie Collins, it’s a 3-year worth $30M, source said. The deal includes $18M fully guaranteed. A nice payday and a reunion with coach Matt Patricia. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Run-stuffing extraordinaire Danny Shelton has also decided to join the Lions.

The veteran defensive tackle is signing a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Pats’ defensive lineman Danny Shelton is signing with the Lions on a 2-year deal for $8mil, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Special teams ace Nate Ebner is heading to the Big Apple to play for the New York Giants and former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge.

Ebner is leaving New England after eight seasons, according to Rapoport.

The #Giants are bringing in a familiar face for coach Joe Judge, as former #Patriots special teams ace Nate Ebner is set to join NYG, source said. The ex-rugby star had been with New England since 2012. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

The Patriots have also lost tight end, Benjamin Watson, to retirement.

This list will be updated.

