Here is a list of New England Patriots who are leaving to play elsewhere in 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s safe to say the 2020 New England Patriots will look very different than what fans have grown accustomed to, especially given the fact that the team has lost seven integral players to free agency, one to trade, and one to retirement this week.
Tom Brady, the man who anchored the franchise for two decades and helped capture six Super Bowl championships, is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady has agreed to sign a deal with the Bucs worth $30M per year, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.
Three key pieces off the team will reportedly be suiting up for the Miami Dolphins next season.
Starting linebacker and pass-rushing specialist Kyle Van Noy is heading to the Dolphins to play for former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Van Noy signed a four-year deal worth $51 million, according to Rapoport.
Fellow linebacker Elandon Roberts is also heading to South Beach to play alongside Van Noy and under Flores.
Roberts has agreed to a deal with Dolphins but the financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
New England’s starting center Ted Karras is also heading to Miami. The veteran will bolster the Dolphins offensive line after admirably filling in for David Andrews in 2019.
Karras has agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.
Another trio of vital players is reportedly departing New England to play for the Detroit Lions and former Patriots coach Matt Patricia.
Safety and team captain Duron Harmon has been traded to Detroit in a deal that landed the Patriots a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.
Versatile linebacker and playmaker Jamie Collins will also be taking the field in Detroit.
Collins’ deal is worth $30 million over three seasons, according to Rapoport.
Run-stuffing extraordinaire Danny Shelton has also decided to join the Lions.
The veteran defensive tackle is signing a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Special teams ace Nate Ebner is heading to the Big Apple to play for the New York Giants and former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge.
Ebner is leaving New England after eight seasons, according to Rapoport.
The Patriots have also lost tight end, Benjamin Watson, to retirement.
This list will be updated.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)