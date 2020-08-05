Here is an updated list of states that are not included in Massachusetts’ new travel order

BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers entering Massachusetts from 43 “hot spot” states, including Rhode Island, will now have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or produce a negative COVID-19 test.

The Ocean State will be removed from Gov. Charlie Baker’s list of eight low-risk states exempt from the travel order starting on Friday, health officials announced Tuesday.

On Saturday, new travel restrictions went into effect in the Bay State, requiring residents returning home from trips and visitors to self-isolate for 14 days or provide a negative test that is no more than 3-days-old. Violators could face a fine of up to $500 a day.

Come Friday, visitors from the following states will be the only Americans exempt from the travel restrictions:

Maine

New Hampshire

Vermont

Connecticut

New York

New Jersey

Hawaii

Visitors passing through Massachusetts or coming in for work are also exempt.

