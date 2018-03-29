Here is the Red Sox 2018 Opening Day roster

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston Red Sox officially announced their 2018 Opening Day roster on Thursday ahead of their tilt with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The club’s 25-man roster includes 12 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders.

PITCHERS (12): Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree, Brian Johnson, Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel, Rick Porcello, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Chris Sale, Carson Smith, Hector Velázquez, and Marcus Walden.

CATCHERS (3): Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, and Christian Vázquez.

INFIELDERS (6): Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Núñez, and Hanley Ramirez.

OUTFIELDERS (4): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and J.D. Martinez.

Veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia will begin the season on the 10-day disabled list. He is recovering from left knee surgery.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is slated for 4 p.m. Chris Sale will take the hill for Boston and oppose Chris Archer.

