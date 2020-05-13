Here is the state’s latest town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 174 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,315 with 80,497 confirmed cases.

Lowell, Lynn, and Chelsea have all seen more than 2,000 cases. Worcester and Brockton have passed 3,000 cases, while Boston has reached 11,500 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate

 

Abington

 190 1057.85

Acton

 120 505.64

Acushnet

 59 564.41

Adams

 33 398.52

Agawam

 404 1412.37

Alford

 0 0
Amesbury 154 925.18

Amherst

 76 187.66

Andover

 239 663.61

Aquinnah

 0 0

Arlington

 261 569.76

Ashburnham

 23 366.25

Ashby

 13 376.00

Ashfield

 <5 *

Ashland

 179 918.29

Athol

 46 384.45

Attleboro

 527 1139.02

Auburn

 159 964.08

Avon

 61 1392.47

Ayer

 49 606.44

Barnstable

 267 595.38

Barre

 43 773.69

Becket

 12 666.50

Bedford

 214 1436.59

Belchertown

 79 496.15

Bellingham

 107 598.56

Belmont

 192 703.14

Berkley

 42 619.45

Berlin

 18 563.69

Bernardston

 6 286.94

Beverly

 501 1217.01

Billerica

 456 1046.28

Blackstone

 36 398.04

Blandford

 <5 *

Bolton

 11 217.71

Boston

 11551 1662.09

Bourne

 133 635.76

Boxborough

 22 430.73

Boxford

 35 453.53

Boylston

 13 289.61

Braintree

 724 1839.44

Brewster

 91 918.05

Bridgewater

 302 1061.62

Brimfield

 <5 *

Brockton

 3429 3490.14

Brookfield

 12 327.72

Brookline

 321 498.57

Buckland

 7 376.25

Burlington

 216 781.38

Cambridge

 873 774.03

Canton

 253 1096.92

Carlisle

 10 209.70

Carver

 47 386.00

Charlemont

 <5 *

Charlton

 51 362.42

Chatham

 12 204.91

Chelmsford

 291 808.75

Chelsea

 2412 6403.89

Cheshire

 <5 *

Chester

 <5 *

Chesterfield

 <5 *

Chicopee

 332 582.30

Chilmark

 <5 *

Clarksburg

 7 415.82

Clinton

 153 1087.02

Cohasset

 21 283.80

Colrain

 <5 *

Concord

 152 811.75

Conway

 <5 *

Cummington

 <5 *

Dalton

 9 137.99

Danvers

 616 2157.18

Dartmouth

 240 651.83

Dedham

 317 1168.67

Deerfield

 9 168.77

Dennis

 78 589.85

Dighton

 50 637.29

Douglas

 33 351.08

Dover

 16 307.03

Dracut

 374 1157.70

Dudley

 64 516.80

Dunstable

 8 240.09

Duxbury

 59 389.87

East Bridgewater

 157 1063.95

East Brookfield

 7 312.30

East Longmeadow

 224 1324.31

Eastham

 10 215.22

Easthampton

 60 370.06

Easton

 224 945.22

Edgartown

 7 170.66

Egremont

 5 456.27

Erving

 6 286.53

Essex

 17 456.90

Everett

 1366 2814.38

Fairhaven

 158 985.62

Fall River

 868 970.41

Falmouth

 150 479.98

Fitchburg

 516 1224.12

Florida

 <5 *

Foxborough

 96 530.01

Framingham

 1347 1808.87

Franklin

 103 304.62

Freetown

 73 806.78

Gardner

 134 670.34

Georgetown

 40 447.74

Gill

 <5 *

Gloucester

 211 737.12

Goshen

 <5 *

Gosnold

 0 0

Grafton

 72 361.00

Granby

 20 325.65

Granville

 9 578.29

Great Barrington

 51 750.47

Greenfield

 186 1071.16

Groton

 35 300.55

Groveland

 25 365.84

Hadley

 36 626.05

Halifax

 32 418.77

Hamilton

 24 321.11

Hampden

 37 748.87

Hancock

 <5 *

Hanover

 56 390.93

Hanson

 80 747.19

Hardwick

 6 181.19

Harvard

 16 230.97

Harwich

 106 843.74

Hatfield

 10 307.96

Haverhill

 950 1442.77

Hawley

 0 0

Heath

 0 0

Hingham

 223 937.46

Hinsdale

 <5 *

Holbrook

 166 1469.67

Holden

 76 402.95

Holland

 8 312.46

Holliston

 48 348.22

Holyoke

 723 1754.67

Hopedale

 27 475.43

Hopkinton

 104 637.47

Hubbardston

 5 107.28

Hudson

 148 706.56

Hull

 43 435.38

Huntington

 12 542.65

Ipswich

 57 423.89

Kingston

 103 759.40

Lakeville

 52 460.56

Lancaster

 69 805.34

Lanesborough

 7 229.80

Lawrence

 2382 2701.42

Lee

 16 272.12

Leicester

 118 1047.60

Lenox

 12 245.97

Leominster

 376 926.29

Leverett

 <5 *

Lexington

 290 851.81

Leyden

 0 0

Lincoln

 30 346.70

Littleton

 93 956.97

Longmeadow

 195 1257.27

Lowell

 2215 1895.45

Ludlow

 94 450.54

Lunenburg

 46 442.01

Lynn

 2834 2808.63

Lynnfield

 80 686.75

Malden

 986 1455.27

Manchester

 15 303.25

Mansfield

 137 579.62

Marblehead

 163 848.18

Marion

 9 193.94

Marlborough

 698 1606.85

Marshfield

 139 537.52

Mashpee

 45 292.63

Mattapoisett

 25 432.42

Maynard

 60 575.01

Medfield

 32 280.69

Medford

 870 1430.58

Medway

 99 756.88

Melrose

 206 712.26

Mendon

 22 379.76

Merrimac

 23 359.94

Methuen

 737 1376.26
Middleborough 221 820.89

Middlefield

 0 0

Middleton

 132 1279.15

Milford

 525 1791.61

Millbury

 173 1266.74

Millis

 43 544.60

Millville

 13 366.12

Milton

 271 946.57

Monroe

 0 0

Monson

 26 308.23

Montague

 23 269.05

Monterey

 0 0

Montgomery

 <5 *

Mount Washington

 0 0

Nahant

 34 1039.14

Nantucket

 12 105.82

Natick

 349 971.53

Needham

 292 996.17

New Ashford

 0 0

New Bedford

 1241 1246.55

New Braintree

 <5 *

New Marlborough

 <5 *

New Salem

 0 0

Newbury

 7 105.28

Newburyport

 56 314.54

Newton

 675 735.87

Norfolk

 23 186.30

North Adams

 45 344.64

North Andover

 248 819.87

North Attleborough

 214 708.26

North Brookfield

 11 236.73

North Reading

 166 1003.95

Northampton

 238 814.19

Northborough

 171 1249.01

Northbridge

 235 1306.69

Northfield

 <5 *

Norton

 113 568.90

Norwell

 105 980.86

Norwood

 462 1534.26

Oak Bluffs

 <5 *

Oakham

 <5 *

Orange

 34 416.52

Orleans

 15 265.58

Otis

 <5 *

Oxford

 42 304.73

Palmer

 36 302.66

Paxton

 23 464.72

Peabody

 809 1450.71

Pelham

 <5 *

Pembroke

 68 364.16

Pepperell

 39 317.57

Peru

 <5 *

Petersham

 5 394.70

Phillipston

 12 700.03

Pittsfield

 147 331.99

Plainfield

 0 0

Plainville

 51 558.98

Plymouth

 424 683.47

Plympton

 8 267.64

Princeton

 <5 *

Provincetown

 21 800.34

Quincy

 970 959.06

Randolph

 787 2299.89

Raynham

 206 1379.12

Reading

 247 898.71

Rehoboth

 44 348.77

Revere

 1403 2303.16

Richmond

 5 376.53

Rochester

 22 390.24

Rockland

 246 1363.91

Rockport

 72 1098.53

Rowe

 0 0

Rowley

 31 502.14

Royalston

 <5 *

Russell

 8 423.95

Rutland

 37 410.70

Salem

 492 1092.88

Salisbury

 45 509.02

Sandisfield

 <5 *

Sandwich

 74 351.80

Saugus

 432 1519.77

Savoy

 <5 *

Scituate

 119 656.68

Seekonk

 61 435.64

Sharon

 118 644.43

Sheffield

 15 485.90

Shelburne

 7 378.53

Sherborn

 11 286.66

Shirley

 144 1708.37

Shrewsbury

 265 672.61

Shutesbury

 <5 *

Somerset

 98 529.51

Somerville

 729 952.46

South Hadley

 108 596.71

Southampton

 28 466.24

Southborough

 36 370.27

Southbridge

 84 498.72
Southwick 44 449.28

Spencer

 38 329.85

Springfield

 1889 1193.05

Sterling

 60 762.06

Stockbridge

 14 802.96

Stoneham

 322 1443.69

Stoughton

 512 1851.21

Stow

 25 346.75

Sturbridge

 30 287.30

Sudbury

 163 910.42

Sunderland

 8 210.44

Sutton

 38 422.95

Swampscott

 115 839.01

Swansea

 75 469.65

Taunton

 758 1323.35

Templeton

 109 1220.47

Tewksbury

 484 1571.91

Tisbury

 <5 *

Tolland

 <5 *

Topsfield

 106 1813.85

Townsend

 26 284.19

Truro

 9 455.74

Tyngsborough

 81 675.52

Tyringham

 <5 *

Upton

 17 188.03

Uxbridge

 58 376.30

Wakefield

 257 951.68

Wales

 <5 *

Walpole

 199 768.32

Waltham

 994 1491.16

Ware

 21 207.13

Wareham

 171 713.96

Warren

 13 239.77

Warwick

 0 0

Washington

 <5 *

Watertown

 326 982.74

Wayland

 92 692.67

Webster

 123 715.49

Wellesley

 207 696.16

Wellfleet

 <5 *

Wendell

 0 0
Wenham 15 288.12

West Boylston

 33 420.37

West Bridgewater

 98 1352.19

West Brookfield

 13 350.44

West Newbury

 6 147.00

West Springfield

 271 919.98

West Stockbridge

 <5 *

West Tisbury

 7 242.81

Westborough

 273 1448.88

Westfield

 397 954.82

Westford

 126 544.53

Westhampton

 <5 *

Westminster

 19 259.13

Weston

 125 1126.76

Westport

 61 366.50

Westwood

 99 671.67

Weymouth

 607 1082.70

Whately

 <5 *

Whitman

 164 1063.57

Wilbraham

 178 1224.00

Williamsburg

 8 324.30

Williamstown

 81 1099.24

Wilmington

 298 1222.65

Winchendon

 73 679.28

Winchester

 97 434.52

Windsor

 0 0

Winthrop

 221 1172.59

Woburn

 499 1202.67

Worcester

 3549 1849.70

Worthington

 0 0

Wrentham

 172 1525.57

Yarmouth

 96 399.61

Unknown1

 264 *

State Total

 80497 1155.44

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending