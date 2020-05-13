Here is the state’s latest town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 174 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,315 with 80,497 confirmed cases.

Lowell, Lynn, and Chelsea have all seen more than 2,000 cases. Worcester and Brockton have passed 3,000 cases, while Boston has reached 11,500 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate Abington 190 1057.85 Acton 120 505.64 Acushnet 59 564.41 Adams 33 398.52 Agawam 404 1412.37 Alford 0 0 Amesbury 154 925.18 Amherst 76 187.66 Andover 239 663.61 Aquinnah 0 0 Arlington 261 569.76 Ashburnham 23 366.25 Ashby 13 376.00 Ashfield <5 * Ashland 179 918.29 Athol 46 384.45 Attleboro 527 1139.02 Auburn 159 964.08 Avon 61 1392.47 Ayer 49 606.44 Barnstable 267 595.38 Barre 43 773.69 Becket 12 666.50 Bedford 214 1436.59 Belchertown 79 496.15 Bellingham 107 598.56 Belmont 192 703.14 Berkley 42 619.45 Berlin 18 563.69 Bernardston 6 286.94 Beverly 501 1217.01 Billerica 456 1046.28 Blackstone 36 398.04 Blandford <5 * Bolton 11 217.71 Boston 11551 1662.09 Bourne 133 635.76 Boxborough 22 430.73 Boxford 35 453.53 Boylston 13 289.61 Braintree 724 1839.44 Brewster 91 918.05 Bridgewater 302 1061.62 Brimfield <5 * Brockton 3429 3490.14 Brookfield 12 327.72 Brookline 321 498.57 Buckland 7 376.25 Burlington 216 781.38 Cambridge 873 774.03 Canton 253 1096.92 Carlisle 10 209.70 Carver 47 386.00 Charlemont <5 * Charlton 51 362.42 Chatham 12 204.91 Chelmsford 291 808.75 Chelsea 2412 6403.89 Cheshire <5 * Chester <5 * Chesterfield <5 * Chicopee 332 582.30 Chilmark <5 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 Clinton 153 1087.02 Cohasset 21 283.80 Colrain <5 * Concord 152 811.75 Conway <5 * Cummington <5 * Dalton 9 137.99 Danvers 616 2157.18 Dartmouth 240 651.83 Dedham 317 1168.67 Deerfield 9 168.77 Dennis 78 589.85 Dighton 50 637.29 Douglas 33 351.08 Dover 16 307.03 Dracut 374 1157.70 Dudley 64 516.80 Dunstable 8 240.09 Duxbury 59 389.87 East Bridgewater 157 1063.95 East Brookfield 7 312.30 East Longmeadow 224 1324.31 Eastham 10 215.22 Easthampton 60 370.06 Easton 224 945.22 Edgartown 7 170.66 Egremont 5 456.27 Erving 6 286.53 Essex 17 456.90 Everett 1366 2814.38 Fairhaven 158 985.62 Fall River 868 970.41 Falmouth 150 479.98 Fitchburg 516 1224.12 Florida <5 * Foxborough 96 530.01 Framingham 1347 1808.87 Franklin 103 304.62 Freetown 73 806.78 Gardner 134 670.34 Georgetown 40 447.74 Gill <5 * Gloucester 211 737.12 Goshen <5 * Gosnold 0 0 Grafton 72 361.00 Granby 20 325.65 Granville 9 578.29 Great Barrington 51 750.47 Greenfield 186 1071.16 Groton 35 300.55 Groveland 25 365.84 Hadley 36 626.05 Halifax 32 418.77 Hamilton 24 321.11 Hampden 37 748.87 Hancock <5 * Hanover 56 390.93 Hanson 80 747.19 Hardwick 6 181.19 Harvard 16 230.97 Harwich 106 843.74 Hatfield 10 307.96 Haverhill 950 1442.77 Hawley 0 0 Heath 0 0 Hingham 223 937.46 Hinsdale <5 * Holbrook 166 1469.67 Holden 76 402.95 Holland 8 312.46 Holliston 48 348.22 Holyoke 723 1754.67 Hopedale 27 475.43 Hopkinton 104 637.47 Hubbardston 5 107.28 Hudson 148 706.56 Hull 43 435.38 Huntington 12 542.65 Ipswich 57 423.89 Kingston 103 759.40 Lakeville 52 460.56 Lancaster 69 805.34 Lanesborough 7 229.80 Lawrence 2382 2701.42 Lee 16 272.12 Leicester 118 1047.60 Lenox 12 245.97 Leominster 376 926.29 Leverett <5 * Lexington 290 851.81 Leyden 0 0 Lincoln 30 346.70 Littleton 93 956.97 Longmeadow 195 1257.27 Lowell 2215 1895.45 Ludlow 94 450.54 Lunenburg 46 442.01 Lynn 2834 2808.63 Lynnfield 80 686.75 Malden 986 1455.27 Manchester 15 303.25 Mansfield 137 579.62 Marblehead 163 848.18 Marion 9 193.94 Marlborough 698 1606.85 Marshfield 139 537.52 Mashpee 45 292.63 Mattapoisett 25 432.42 Maynard 60 575.01 Medfield 32 280.69 Medford 870 1430.58 Medway 99 756.88 Melrose 206 712.26 Mendon 22 379.76 Merrimac 23 359.94 Methuen 737 1376.26 Middleborough 221 820.89 Middlefield 0 0 Middleton 132 1279.15 Milford 525 1791.61 Millbury 173 1266.74 Millis 43 544.60 Millville 13 366.12 Milton 271 946.57 Monroe 0 0 Monson 26 308.23 Montague 23 269.05 Monterey 0 0 Montgomery <5 * Mount Washington 0 0 Nahant 34 1039.14 Nantucket 12 105.82 Natick 349 971.53 Needham 292 996.17 New Ashford 0 0 New Bedford 1241 1246.55 New Braintree <5 * New Marlborough <5 * New Salem 0 0 Newbury 7 105.28 Newburyport 56 314.54 Newton 675 735.87 Norfolk 23 186.30 North Adams 45 344.64 North Andover 248 819.87 North Attleborough 214 708.26 North Brookfield 11 236.73 North Reading 166 1003.95 Northampton 238 814.19 Northborough 171 1249.01 Northbridge 235 1306.69 Northfield <5 * Norton 113 568.90 Norwell 105 980.86 Norwood 462 1534.26 Oak Bluffs <5 * Oakham <5 * Orange 34 416.52 Orleans 15 265.58 Otis <5 * Oxford 42 304.73 Palmer 36 302.66 Paxton 23 464.72 Peabody 809 1450.71 Pelham <5 * Pembroke 68 364.16 Pepperell 39 317.57 Peru <5 * Petersham 5 394.70 Phillipston 12 700.03 Pittsfield 147 331.99 Plainfield 0 0 Plainville 51 558.98 Plymouth 424 683.47 Plympton 8 267.64 Princeton <5 * Provincetown 21 800.34 Quincy 970 959.06 Randolph 787 2299.89 Raynham 206 1379.12 Reading 247 898.71 Rehoboth 44 348.77 Revere 1403 2303.16 Richmond 5 376.53 Rochester 22 390.24 Rockland 246 1363.91 Rockport 72 1098.53 Rowe 0 0 Rowley 31 502.14 Royalston <5 * Russell 8 423.95 Rutland 37 410.70 Salem 492 1092.88 Salisbury 45 509.02 Sandisfield <5 * Sandwich 74 351.80 Saugus 432 1519.77 Savoy <5 * Scituate 119 656.68 Seekonk 61 435.64 Sharon 118 644.43 Sheffield 15 485.90 Shelburne 7 378.53 Sherborn 11 286.66 Shirley 144 1708.37 Shrewsbury 265 672.61 Shutesbury <5 * Somerset 98 529.51 Somerville 729 952.46 South Hadley 108 596.71 Southampton 28 466.24 Southborough 36 370.27 Southbridge 84 498.72 Southwick 44 449.28 Spencer 38 329.85 Springfield 1889 1193.05 Sterling 60 762.06 Stockbridge 14 802.96 Stoneham 322 1443.69 Stoughton 512 1851.21 Stow 25 346.75 Sturbridge 30 287.30 Sudbury 163 910.42 Sunderland 8 210.44 Sutton 38 422.95 Swampscott 115 839.01 Swansea 75 469.65 Taunton 758 1323.35 Templeton 109 1220.47 Tewksbury 484 1571.91 Tisbury <5 * Tolland <5 * Topsfield 106 1813.85 Townsend 26 284.19 Truro 9 455.74 Tyngsborough 81 675.52 Tyringham <5 * Upton 17 188.03 Uxbridge 58 376.30 Wakefield 257 951.68 Wales <5 * Walpole 199 768.32 Waltham 994 1491.16 Ware 21 207.13 Wareham 171 713.96 Warren 13 239.77 Warwick 0 0 Washington <5 * Watertown 326 982.74 Wayland 92 692.67 Webster 123 715.49 Wellesley 207 696.16 Wellfleet <5 * Wendell 0 0 Wenham 15 288.12 West Boylston 33 420.37 West Bridgewater 98 1352.19 West Brookfield 13 350.44 West Newbury 6 147.00 West Springfield 271 919.98 West Stockbridge <5 * West Tisbury 7 242.81 Westborough 273 1448.88 Westfield 397 954.82 Westford 126 544.53 Westhampton <5 * Westminster 19 259.13 Weston 125 1126.76 Westport 61 366.50 Westwood 99 671.67 Weymouth 607 1082.70 Whately <5 * Whitman 164 1063.57 Wilbraham 178 1224.00 Williamsburg 8 324.30 Williamstown 81 1099.24 Wilmington 298 1222.65 Winchendon 73 679.28 Winchester 97 434.52 Windsor 0 0 Winthrop 221 1172.59 Woburn 499 1202.67 Worcester 3549 1849.70 Worthington 0 0 Wrentham 172 1525.57 Yarmouth 96 399.61 Unknown1 264 * State Total 80497 1155.44

