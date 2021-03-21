EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A community came together Saturday to show support for an Everett teenager battling cancer.

Everett High School junior Sarai Velez was left in shock as family, friends, classmates and teachers drove down her street, honking their horns and holding up “Sarai Strong” signs.

“I think they’re amazing people,” Velez said. “I never expected they would do something like this for me.”

Friends who organized the parade say the look on Velez’s face made it all worth it.

“We wanted to do this to show her that she’s not alone and that her community is here for her and that we will all be here to show her our support,” Alexa Stevens said.

Velez says that she really appreciates all the support.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)