BOSTON (WHDH) - July 4th is having a major impact on traffic in the Boston area.

Storrow Drive westbound from Leverett Circle to Kenmore Square will be closed to traffic. There are detours on the eastbound side. Memorial Drive in Cambridge will also be closed in both directions from Mass. Ave to the Longfellow Bridge. Both bridges will also be closed to traffic, and spectators are not allowed to watch fireworks from there.

City officials are asking people to take the T to the show, but trains will run on a modified Saturday schedule until 1 p.m. After that, trains will run on a weekday schedule. The T will be free after 9:30 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)