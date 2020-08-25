Here’s how Boston Public Schools is preparing its buildings for return to in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools will begin the new school year in September with fully-remote learning due to coronavirus concerns, but custodians will be working hard each day to ensure the safety and health of students and staff when in-person learning ultimately begins.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced last week that remote learning will begin on Sept. 21 and Oct. 1 will be the earliest date students will be allowed back into the classrooms under a phased-in approach to returning kids to school.

Walsh explained that “students with the highest needs” will be allowed to return to class for in-person instruction on Oct. 1 as part of the second phase of the return-to-school plan, which will mark the start of hybrid learning with less than 50 percent classroom capacity.

Kindergarten students will have the option to return to school on Oct. 15. On Oct. 22, opt-in hybrid learning will begin for grades 1-3, followed by grades 4-8 on Nov. 5. For older students, including grades 9-12, opt-in hybrid learning will not begin until Nov. 16

In the mean time, schools across the district are closely following the CDC’s guidelines on reopening, according to a video that BPS posted on Twitter.

“Safety for students and faculty is the main priority for custodial staff,” BPS said in the video. “They will be cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting on a frequent schedule.”

Staff will routinely disinfect “high-touch” areas in classrooms, hallways, and offices. Spray bottles will be placed in every classroom and be refilled multiple times each day. Floors will also be sanitized and cleaned throughout the day. Doors will also be pinned open where possible to minimize touch points.

Custodians will also routinely disinfect bathroom sinks, faucets, toilets, flushers, and dispensers, in addition to ensuring all items are refilled and fully restocked.

Students will be seated six feet apart to ensure social distancing rules are followed.

Signage reminding students to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and wear a face mask will be placed around every school building. Hand sanitizer with a 60 percent or higher level of alcohol will be placed near entrance, exits, and other high traffic areas.

A full top-to-bottom sanitation will occur after each school day and disinfectant will be left to sit overnight to kill any bacteria.

“Our custodians will continue to work hard, day and night, to keep our students and faculty healthy and safe during this time,” BPS added.

