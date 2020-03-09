Here’s how many days Boston drivers lost to traffic congestion last year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers in Boston last year spent nearly a week’s worth of time sitting in traffic, according to a new report.

Boston ranked as the most congested city in the United States, with the average commuter losing 149 hours (6.2 days) due to congestion, according to INRIX’s annual Global Traffic Scorecard.

The congestion alone also cost Bostonians nearly $4.1B in 2019, an average of $2,205 per driver, INRIX found.

“Congestion costs Americans billions of dollars each year. However, it appears to be stabilizing in some of the country’s most congested metros – with delays raising roughly three percent nationwide since 2017,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “The continued innovation and investment in smarter roadway management is showing early signs of progress. To reflect an increasingly diverse mobility landscape, the 2019 Global Traffic Scorecard includes both public transport and biking metrics for the first time.”

Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington, D.C., rounded out the top five most congested cities.

