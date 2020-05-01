Here’s how some communities are rallying around graduating high schoolers

Stanley High School in Louisiana made banners of the graduates and displayed them at the school. Courtesy of Stanley High School

(CNN) — For high school seniors, graduation looks a little different this year.

Gone are the traditional ceremonies and grad night celebrations.

But the milestone is not going unnoticed: Communities across the country are rallying behind seniors to help them celebrate their accomplishments.

Here’s a look at what they’re doing.

Drive-thru celebrations

Like many school districts, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System in Georgia is planning virtual graduations for departing students.

But, the district also hosted special curbside celebrations for graduates, during which seniors cruised by campus to get their caps and gowns.

As seniors drove through the pick-up line, they were met with a party-like atmosphere. Teachers passed out gifts and applauded for their students.

Some students even decorated their vehicles with streamers, signs and balloons.

‘Adopt-a-senior’

Some people are also taking part in a trend that recently popped up on Facebook called “adopt-a-senior,” where graduates are virtually adopted by someone in their community.

In Corpus Christi, Texas, Ashley Calderon, a mom, is among those participating in the trend. She launched a Facebook group to help lift the spirits of graduates, according to CNN affiliate KRIS.

How it works: Families of seniors post images and information about their graduate in the group, and then someone comments saying they will “adopt” them. The adopter then sends the graduate a gift, such as a basket of goodies.

“So it is just awesome seeing our spirits being lifted by receiving a basket with our favorite things or letters of encouragement,” senior Chantel Karpesky told KRIS. “Some people even Venmo their senior money.”

The Facebook group now has over 12,000 members.

Giant banners for all to see

Seniors at Stanley High School in Logansport, Louisiana might not be able to walk across the stage, but the school is still celebrating them in a big way.

Graduating students have their pictures plastered on banners outside of the school, for all to see as they pass by.

“We are a very small community and these signs can be seen from the highway, so every time our students or their families drive by, they are able to feel special and appreciated,” Lindsey Christiana, a teacher at Stanley High School, told CNN.

Normally at their graduation ceremony, seniors announce what they will be doing after high school. To continue this tradition the school also made a special video showcasing each graduate and their plans for the future.

Bus drivers celebrate

It’s not just teachers and neighbors helping commemorate seniors.

In Palatine, Illinois, the bus drivers at Township High School District 211 got in on the festivities in a creative way.

The group of drivers used nearly two dozen buses to form the numbers 2020.

The school district will also hold virtual graduations this year, with a tentative in-person ceremony for later in the summer.

