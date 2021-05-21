REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office is collecting donations to benefit the victims of a multi-alarm fire in the city on Thursday that left 6 homes damaged and at least 15 families displaced.

The fire started in the rear of a triple-decker home on Endicott Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday before it spread and burned its way through adjacent multi-family homes, according to the Revere Fire Department.

Arrigo is hoping the community can help the impacted residents get back on their feet by donating to the Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund.

“Our neighbors face the hardship of losing their homes after an incredibly challenging year for Revere’s families, and it is my hope that the Fire Relief Fund will allow our community the opportunity to securely offer a hand,” Arrigo said. “Picking up the pieces after tragedies of this caliber is never easy, and the impact of the pandemic makes it that much harder for these families to reach the level of stability they need. I would like to thank the Revere Fire Department and the firefighters of our neighbor municipalities for their tireless efforts to defeat the fire. Our partner community organizations have been the front line of support for these residents, and I am glad to have such supportive infrastructure in our city Our community has and will continue to support these families as they head towards better times.”

Donations may be made online via PayPal by visiting revere.org/mayors-office/relief or by writing a check to “City of Revere, Mayor’s Office Fire Relief Fund” and mailing it to the mayor’s office or deposit it at People’s United Bank on Broadway.

Impacted families have also received monetary support from Red Cross Massachusetts and will continue to receive support from the City’s community partners.

