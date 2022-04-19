AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England will be giving away free tickets later this week during a vaccination event in Agawam.

The theme park is partnering with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on April 22, 23, and 24 to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.

“The goal is to provide incentives and vaccinate children and families from throughout the state,” Six Flags said in a news release.

All attendees will receive a free Six Flags ticket for getting their first or second vaccination or booster dose. Each Massachusetts resident who gets vaccinated will receive an additional companion ticket, parking pass, and meal voucher.

While walk-ins are welcome, all attendees are encouraged to register here.

