Here’s how you can get paid to eat Halloween candy

(WHDH) — Do you have an insatiable sweet tooth? If so, you could get paid to chow down on Halloween candy this fall.

BonusFinder.com says it is searching for a professional Halloween candy tester to decide on the best candies in the United States.

The candy-tester will be paid $500 to try an array of sweet snacks and report on their findings.

The person who is selected for the job will be required to rate each candy item based on the following criteria:

Candy taste

Complexity of flavors used

Price of each treat and value for money

Size of each portion

Flavor profile

Jaw ache score

Wrapper effectiveness and appeal

Healthiness suitable for those with dietary needs and allergies

Applications are being accepted through 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. The winner will be notified by Wednesday, Oct. 28.

To learn more information, click here to fill out an application.

