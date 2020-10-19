Here’s how you can get paid to eat Halloween candy

(WHDH) — Do you have an insatiable sweet tooth? If so, you could get paid to chow down on Halloween candy this fall.
BonusFinder.com says it is searching for a professional Halloween candy tester to decide on the best candies in the United States.
The candy-tester will be paid $500 to try an array of sweet snacks and report on their findings.
The person who is selected for the job will be required to rate each candy item based on the following criteria:
- Candy taste
- Complexity of flavors used
- Price of each treat and value for money
- Size of each portion
- Flavor profile
- Jaw ache score
- Wrapper effectiveness and appeal
- Healthiness suitable for those with dietary needs and allergies
Applications are being accepted through 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. The winner will be notified by Wednesday, Oct. 28.
To learn more information, click here to fill out an application.
