Here’s how you can get paid to watch horror movies this Halloween

(WHDH) — Many people are opting out of traditional Halloween festivities this year due to the coronavirus pandemic in favor of staying home. If you’re one of those people, you can get paid for it!

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are offering one movie fan $1,000 to watch 24 straight hours of horror movies on a streaming service of their choice this Halloween.

The person who is selected for the task will be required to tweet updates about their experiences while hunkering down and revealing what movie is the scariest.

You’ll also get a $50 Starbucks gift card to remain caffeinated during your movie marathon.

In order to be selected, applicants must be obsessed with horror and be convincing about their devotion to everything dark and scary in a short bio.

To fill out an application, click here.

