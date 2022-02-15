BOSTON (WHDH) - Dunkin’ will be giving away free coffee and Boston Bruins tickets on Wednesday.

DD Perks Members can enjoy a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants across New England, according to the Canton-based chain.

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., one lucky guest at the Dunkin’ at 296 Cambridge St. in Boston will be randomly selected to win two tickets to an upcoming Bruins game at TD Garden. Guests will also have the chance to win Dunkin’ gift cards and exclusive swag.

To redeem the free coffee offer, DD Perks members can pay with an enrolled Dunkin’ card, order on the Dunkin’ app, or scan their loyalty ID at checkout.

Coffee lovers not yet enrolled in DD Perks can sign up for free on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

