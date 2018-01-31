Here’s how you can win free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for a year

(WHDH) — As New England and Philadelphia gear up for Super Bowl LII, Dunkin’ Donuts wants to give football fans a chance to win free coffee for a year.

Starting Wednesday through Feb. 4, Dunkin’ is kicking off its “RoaDD to 52 Sweepstakes.” The coffee chain says 52 lucky winners will score big with 52 weeks worth of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

Fans who upload a photo to Twitter demonstrating their Patriots or Eagles pride will be entered to win by using #RoaDDto52 and #Sweepstakes.

“With our RoaDD to 52 Sweepstakes, we are looking forward to seeing how Dunkin’ Donuts fits into fans’ game-day superstitions, rituals and watch parties and are excited to award 52 fans with 52 weeks’ worth of Dunkin’ coffee,” said Tom Manchester, Vice President of Field Marketing at Dunkin’ Brands.

To learn more, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

