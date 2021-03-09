Here’s how you can win free Dunkin’ iced coffee for a year

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ on Tuesday announced that it is teaming up with the Boston Celtics to give fans a chance to win free iced coffee for a year, among other prizes.

From March 9 through March 23, every DD Perks member who orders an iced coffee on the Dunkin’ app will be entered for a chance to win a package of prizes that includes a 65-inch television, Celtics jerseys, and Celtics pennants, in addition to the free iced coffee, the Canton-based chain said in a news release.

Other winners will be selected at random for giveaways that include jerseys and Dunkin’ gift cards.

To enter the contest without making a purchase, fans can send an email to DDPromos@advantagemarketingpartners.com.

