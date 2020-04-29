Here’s the latest town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday released an updated list detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday, there were 252 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,405 with 60,265 confirmed cases.
Lawrence, Lowell, and Chelsea have all seen more than 1,500 cases. Brockton and Worcester have passed 2,000 cases, while Boston has reached 9,000 infected individuals.
Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate
|
Abington
|143
|796.17
|
Acton
|74
|311.81
|
Acushnet
|35
|334.82
|
Adams
|32
|386.44
|
Agawam
|317
|1108.22
|
Alford
|0
|0.00
|Amesbury
|72
|432.55
|
Amherst
|83
|204.95
|
Andover
|158
|438.70
|
Aquinnah
|0
|0.00
|
Arlington
|218
|475.89
|
Ashburnham
|16
|254.78
|
Ashby
|8
|231.38
|
Ashfield
|<5
|*
|
Ashland
|128
|656.65
|
Athol
|38
|317.59
|
Attleboro
|443
|957.47
|
Auburn
|55
|333.49
|
Avon
|48
|1095.72
|
Ayer
|40
|495.05
|
Barnstable
|187
|416.99
|
Barre
|37
|665.73
|
Becket
|11
|610.96
|
Bedford
|152
|1020.38
|
Belchertown
|62
|389.38
|
Bellingham
|78
|436.33
|
Belmont
|162
|593.27
|
Berkley
|33
|486.71
|
Berlin
|15
|469.74
|
Bernardston
|<5
|*
|
Beverly
|363
|881.78
|
Billerica
|346
|793.89
|
Blackstone
|23
|254.30
|
Blandford
|0
|0.00
|
Bolton
|9
|178.13
|
Boston
|9284
|1335.89
|
Bourne
|121
|578.39
|
Boxborough
|13
|254.52
|
Boxford
|28
|362.83
|
Boylston
|10
|222.77
|
Braintree
|570
|1448.18
|
Brewster
|87
|877.69
|
Bridgewater
|183
|643.30
|
Brimfield
|<5
|*
|
Brockton
|2735
|2783.76
|
Brookfield
|6
|163.86
|
Brookline
|263
|408.48
|
Buckland
|7
|376.25
|
Burlington
|173
|625.83
|
Cambridge
|773
|685.37
|
Canton
|219
|949.50
|
Carlisle
|7
|146.79
|
Carver
|26
|213.53
|
Charlemont
|0
|0.00
|
Charlton
|38
|270.04
|
Chatham
|11
|187.84
|
Chelmsford
|229
|636.44
|
Chelsea
|1965
|5217.10
|
Cheshire
|<5
|*
|
Chester
|6
|442.11
|
Chesterfield
|<5
|*
|
Chicopee
|248
|434.97
|
Chilmark
|<5
|*
|
Clarksburg
|7
|415.82
|
Clinton
|87
|618.11
|
Cohasset
|18
|243.26
|
Colrain
|<5
|*
|
Concord
|117
|624.83
|
Conway
|<5
|*
|
Cummington
|<5
|*
|
Dalton
|6
|91.99
|
Danvers
|467
|1635.39
|
Dartmouth
|161
|437.27
|
Dedham
|239
|881.11
|
Deerfield
|6
|112.52
|
Dennis
|51
|385.67
|
Dighton
|35
|446.10
|
Douglas
|26
|276.61
|
Dover
|14
|268.65
|
Dracut
|296
|916.26
|
Dudley
|40
|323.00
|
Dunstable
|7
|210.08
|
Duxbury
|47
|310.57
|
East Bridgewater
|127
|860.64
|
East Brookfield
|6
|267.68
|
East Longmeadow
|178
|1052.35
|
Eastham
|10
|215.22
|
Easthampton
|50
|308.38
|
Easton
|195
|822.84
|
Edgartown
|<5
|*
|
Egremont
|<5
|*
|
Erving
|<5
|*
|
Essex
|15
|403.15
|
Everett
|1004
|2068.55
|
Fairhaven
|92
|573.90
|
Fall River
|481
|537.75
|
Falmouth
|124
|396.78
|
Fitchburg
|238
|564.61
|
Florida
|<5
|*
|
Foxborough
|77
|425.11
|
Framingham
|816
|1095.80
|
Franklin
|86
|254.35
|
Freetown
|54
|596.80
|
Gardner
|104
|520.26
|
Georgetown
|29
|324.61
|
Gill
|<5
|*
|
Gloucester
|143
|499.56
|
Goshen
|<5
|*
|
Gosnold
|0
|0.00
|
Grafton
|52
|260.73
|
Granby
|18
|293.09
|
Granville
|8
|514.04
|
Great Barrington
|46
|676.89
|
Greenfield
|157
|904.15
|
Groton
|22
|188.92
|
Groveland
|14
|204.87
|
Hadley
|27
|469.54
|
Halifax
|25
|327.17
|
Hamilton
|21
|280.97
|
Hampden
|16
|323.84
|
Hancock
|<5
|*
|
Hanover
|44
|307.16
|
Hanson
|66
|616.43
|
Hardwick
|<5
|*
|
Harvard
|14
|202.10
|
Harwich
|36
|286.55
|
Hatfield
|8
|246.37
|
Haverhill
|600
|911.22
|
Hawley
|0
|0.00
|
Heath
|0
|0.00
|
Hingham
|148
|622.17
|
Hinsdale
|<5
|*
|
Holbrook
|135
|1195.21
|
Holden
|50
|265.10
|
Holland
|5
|195.29
|
Holliston
|34
|246.65
|
Holyoke
|596
|1446.45
|
Hopedale
|17
|299.35
|
Hopkinton
|108
|661.99
|
Hubbardston
|<5
|*
|
Hudson
|99
|472.63
|
Hull
|32
|324.00
|
Huntington
|9
|406.99
|
Ipswich
|46
|342.09
|
Kingston
|61
|449.74
|
Lakeville
|41
|363.13
|
Lancaster
|54
|630.27
|
Lanesborough
|5
|164.14
|
Lawrence
|1639
|1858.78
|
Lee
|15
|255.11
|
Leicester
|91
|807.89
|
Lenox
|12
|245.97
|
Leominster
|207
|509.95
|
Leverett
|<5
|*
|
Lexington
|257
|754.88
|
Leyden
|0
|0.00
|
Lincoln
|25
|288.92
|
Littleton
|76
|782.04
|
Longmeadow
|177
|1141.22
|
Lowell
|1649
|1411.11
|
Ludlow
|59
|282.78
|
Lunenburg
|34
|326.71
|
Lynn
|2056
|2037.60
|
Lynnfield
|73
|626.66
|
Malden
|751
|1108.43
|
Manchester
|13
|262.82
|
Mansfield
|110
|465.39
|
Marblehead
|118
|614.02
|
Marion
|7
|150.85
|
Marlborough
|429
|987.59
|
Marshfield
|106
|409.91
|
Mashpee
|37
|240.61
|
Mattapoisett
|15
|259.45
|
Maynard
|35
|335.42
|
Medfield
|28
|245.61
|
Medford
|756
|1243.13
|
Medway
|61
|466.36
|
Melrose
|157
|542.84
|
Mendon
|14
|241.67
|
Merrimac
|16
|250.39
|
Methuen
|576
|1075.61
|Middleborough
|123
|456.88
|
Middlefield
|0
|0.00
|
Middleton
|109
|1056.27
|
Milford
|316
|1078.38
|
Millbury
|144
|1054.40
|
Millis
|32
|405.28
|
Millville
|10
|281.63
|
Milton
|195
|681.11
|
Monroe
|0
|0.00
|
Monson
|18
|213.39
|
Montague
|19
|222.26
|
Monterey
|0
|0.00
|
Montgomery
|<5
|*
|
Mount Washington
|0
|0.00
|
Nahant
|29
|886.33
|
Nantucket
|11
|97.01
|
Natick
|280
|779.45
|
Needham
|217
|740.31
|
New Ashford
|0
|0.00
|
New Bedford
|579
|581.59
|
New Braintree
|<5
|*
|
New Marlborough
|<5
|*
|
New Salem
|0
|0.00
|
Newbury
|6
|90.24
|
Newburyport
|46
|258.37
|
Newton
|553
|602.87
|
Norfolk
|18
|145.80
|
North Adams
|42
|321.67
|
North Andover
|170
|562.01
|
North Attleborough
|158
|522.92
|
North Brookfield
|7
|150.65
|
North Reading
|141
|852.75
|
Northampton
|167
|571.30
|
Northborough
|130
|949.54
|
Northbridge
|117
|650.57
|
Northfield
|0
|0.00
|
Norton
|86
|432.97
|
Norwell
|77
|719.30
|
Norwood
|390
|1295.15
|
Oak Bluffs
|<5
|*
|
Oakham
|<5
|*
|
Orange
|26
|318.52
|
Orleans
|13
|230.17
|
Otis
|<5
|*
|
Oxford
|29
|210.41
|
Palmer
|23
|193.37
|
Paxton
|13
|262.67
|
Peabody
|611
|1095.66
|
Pelham
|<5
|*
|
Pembroke
|52
|278.47
|
Pepperell
|28
|228.00
|
Peru
|<5
|*
|
Petersham
|5
|394.70
|
Phillipston
|8
|466.69
|
Pittsfield
|131
|295.86
|
Plainfield
|0
|0.00
|
Plainville
|39
|427.46
|
Plymouth
|222
|357.86
|
Plympton
|5
|167.28
|
Princeton
|<5
|*
|
Provincetown
|21
|800.34
|
Quincy
|767
|758.35
|
Randolph
|643
|1879.07
|
Raynham
|176
|1178.28
|
Reading
|190
|691.31
|
Rehoboth
|32
|253.65
|
Revere
|1123
|1843.51
|
Richmond
|5
|376.53
|
Rochester
|14
|248.33
|
Rockland
|206
|1142.13
|
Rockport
|33
|503.49
|
Rowe
|0
|0.00
|
Rowley
|28
|453.54
|
Royalston
|<5
|*
|
Russell
|8
|423.95
|
Rutland
|28
|310.80
|
Salem
|369
|819.66
|
Salisbury
|33
|373.28
|
Sandisfield
|<5
|*
|
Sandwich
|66
|313.77
|
Saugus
|298
|1048.36
|
Savoy
|<5
|*
|
Scituate
|62
|342.13
|
Seekonk
|43
|307.09
|
Sharon
|91
|496.98
|
Sheffield
|11
|356.33
|
Shelburne
|6
|324.45
|
Sherborn
|10
|260.60
|
Shirley
|115
|1364.32
|
Shrewsbury
|183
|464.48
|
Shutesbury
|<5
|*
|
Somerset
|61
|329.59
|
Somerville
|573
|748.64
|
South Hadley
|51
|281.78
|
Southampton
|25
|416.28
|
Southborough
|27
|277.70
|
Southbridge
|53
|314.67
|Southwick
|39
|398.23
|
Spencer
|23
|199.65
|
Springfield
|1317
|831.79
|
Sterling
|26
|330.23
|
Stockbridge
|10
|573.54
|
Stoneham
|260
|1165.71
|
Stoughton
|401
|1449.88
|
Stow
|16
|221.92
|
Sturbridge
|24
|229.84
|
Sudbury
|76
|424.49
|
Sunderland
|9
|236.75
|
Sutton
|25
|278.26
|
Swampscott
|97
|707.68
|
Swansea
|54
|338.14
|
Taunton
|558
|974.18
|
Templeton
|93
|1041.32
|
Tewksbury
|357
|1159.44
|
Tisbury
|<5
|*
|
Tolland
|<5
|*
|
Topsfield
|87
|1488.72
|
Townsend
|21
|229.54
|
Truro
|9
|455.74
|
Tyngsborough
|72
|600.46
|
Tyringham
|<5
|*
|
Upton
|13
|143.79
|
Uxbridge
|51
|330.88
|
Wakefield
|210
|777.64
|
Wales
|<5
|*
|
Walpole
|178
|687.24
|
Waltham
|748
|1122.12
|
Ware
|15
|147.95
|
Wareham
|115
|480.15
|
Warren
|6
|110.66
|
Warwick
|0
|0.00
|
Washington
|<5
|*
|
Watertown
|273
|822.97
|
Wayland
|59
|444.21
|
Webster
|75
|436.27
|
Wellesley
|187
|628.90
|
Wellfleet
|<5
|*
|
Wendell
|0
|0.00
|Wenham
|12
|230.50
|
West Boylston
|26
|331.20
|
West Bridgewater
|65
|896.86
|
West Brookfield
|10
|269.57
|
West Newbury
|5
|122.50
|
West Springfield
|217
|736.66
|
West Stockbridge
|<5
|*
|
West Tisbury
|7
|242.81
|
Westborough
|209
|1109.21
|
Westfield
|344
|827.35
|
Westford
|115
|496.99
|
Westhampton
|<5
|*
|
Westminster
|14
|190.94
|
Weston
|80
|721.13
|
Westport
|43
|258.35
|
Westwood
|82
|556.33
|
Weymouth
|504
|898.98
|
Whately
|<5
|*
|
Whitman
|124
|804.16
|
Wilbraham
|115
|790.79
|
Williamsburg
|8
|324.30
|
Williamstown
|79
|1072.10
|
Wilmington
|241
|988.79
|
Winchendon
|51
|474.57
|
Winchester
|76
|340.44
|
Windsor
|0
|0.00
|
Winthrop
|167
|886.07
|
Woburn
|344
|829.10
|
Worcester
|2284
|1190.40
|
Worthington
|0
|0.00
|
Wrentham
|120
|1064.35
|
Yarmouth
|65
|270.57
|
Unknown1
|446
|*
|
State Total
|60265
|865.03
Click here for more coronavirus coverage.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)