Here’s the latest town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday released an updated list detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 252 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,405 with 60,265 confirmed cases.

Lawrence, Lowell, and Chelsea have all seen more than 1,500 cases. Brockton and Worcester have passed 2,000 cases, while Boston has reached 9,000 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate

 

Abington

 143 796.17

Acton

 74 311.81

Acushnet

 35 334.82

Adams

 32 386.44

Agawam

 317 1108.22

Alford

 0 0.00
Amesbury 72 432.55

Amherst

 83 204.95

Andover

 158 438.70

Aquinnah

 0 0.00

Arlington

 218 475.89

Ashburnham

 16 254.78

Ashby

 8 231.38

Ashfield

 <5 *

Ashland

 128 656.65

Athol

 38 317.59

Attleboro

 443 957.47

Auburn

 55 333.49

Avon

 48 1095.72

Ayer

 40 495.05

Barnstable

 187 416.99

Barre

 37 665.73

Becket

 11 610.96

Bedford

 152 1020.38

Belchertown

 62 389.38

Bellingham

 78 436.33

Belmont

 162 593.27

Berkley

 33 486.71

Berlin

 15 469.74

Bernardston

 <5 *

Beverly

 363 881.78

Billerica

 346 793.89

Blackstone

 23 254.30

Blandford

 0 0.00

Bolton

 9 178.13

Boston

 9284 1335.89

Bourne

 121 578.39

Boxborough

 13 254.52

Boxford

 28 362.83

Boylston

 10 222.77

Braintree

 570 1448.18

Brewster

 87 877.69

Bridgewater

 183 643.30

Brimfield

 <5 *

Brockton

 2735 2783.76

Brookfield

 6 163.86

Brookline

 263 408.48

Buckland

 7 376.25

Burlington

 173 625.83

Cambridge

 773 685.37

Canton

 219 949.50

Carlisle

 7 146.79

Carver

 26 213.53

Charlemont

 0 0.00

Charlton

 38 270.04

Chatham

 11 187.84

Chelmsford

 229 636.44

Chelsea

 1965 5217.10

Cheshire

 <5 *

Chester

 6 442.11

Chesterfield

 <5 *

Chicopee

 248 434.97

Chilmark

 <5 *

Clarksburg

 7 415.82

Clinton

 87 618.11

Cohasset

 18 243.26

Colrain

 <5 *

Concord

 117 624.83

Conway

 <5 *

Cummington

 <5 *

Dalton

 6 91.99

Danvers

 467 1635.39

Dartmouth

 161 437.27

Dedham

 239 881.11

Deerfield

 6 112.52

Dennis

 51 385.67

Dighton

 35 446.10

Douglas

 26 276.61

Dover

 14 268.65

Dracut

 296 916.26

Dudley

 40 323.00

Dunstable

 7 210.08

Duxbury

 47 310.57

East Bridgewater

 127 860.64

East Brookfield

 6 267.68

East Longmeadow

 178 1052.35

Eastham

 10 215.22

Easthampton

 50 308.38

Easton

 195 822.84

Edgartown

 <5 *

Egremont

 <5 *

Erving

 <5 *

Essex

 15 403.15

Everett

 1004 2068.55

Fairhaven

 92 573.90

Fall River

 481 537.75

Falmouth

 124 396.78

Fitchburg

 238 564.61

Florida

 <5 *

Foxborough

 77 425.11

Framingham

 816 1095.80

Franklin

 86 254.35

Freetown

 54 596.80

Gardner

 104 520.26

Georgetown

 29 324.61

Gill

 <5 *

Gloucester

 143 499.56

Goshen

 <5 *

Gosnold

 0 0.00

Grafton

 52 260.73

Granby

 18 293.09

Granville

 8 514.04

Great Barrington

 46 676.89

Greenfield

 157 904.15

Groton

 22 188.92

Groveland

 14 204.87

Hadley

 27 469.54

Halifax

 25 327.17

Hamilton

 21 280.97

Hampden

 16 323.84

Hancock

 <5 *

Hanover

 44 307.16

Hanson

 66 616.43

Hardwick

 <5 *

Harvard

 14 202.10

Harwich

 36 286.55

Hatfield

 8 246.37

Haverhill

 600 911.22

Hawley

 0 0.00

Heath

 0 0.00

Hingham

 148 622.17

Hinsdale

 <5 *

Holbrook

 135 1195.21

Holden

 50 265.10

Holland

 5 195.29

Holliston

 34 246.65

Holyoke

 596 1446.45

Hopedale

 17 299.35

Hopkinton

 108 661.99

Hubbardston

 <5 *

Hudson

 99 472.63

Hull

 32 324.00

Huntington

 9 406.99

Ipswich

 46 342.09

Kingston

 61 449.74

Lakeville

 41 363.13

Lancaster

 54 630.27

Lanesborough

 5 164.14

Lawrence

 1639 1858.78

Lee

 15 255.11

Leicester

 91 807.89

Lenox

 12 245.97

Leominster

 207 509.95

Leverett

 <5 *

Lexington

 257 754.88

Leyden

 0 0.00

Lincoln

 25 288.92

Littleton

 76 782.04

Longmeadow

 177 1141.22

Lowell

 1649 1411.11

Ludlow

 59 282.78

Lunenburg

 34 326.71

Lynn

 2056 2037.60

Lynnfield

 73 626.66

Malden

 751 1108.43

Manchester

 13 262.82

Mansfield

 110 465.39

Marblehead

 118 614.02

Marion

 7 150.85

Marlborough

 429 987.59

Marshfield

 106 409.91

Mashpee

 37 240.61

Mattapoisett

 15 259.45

Maynard

 35 335.42

Medfield

 28 245.61

Medford

 756 1243.13

Medway

 61 466.36

Melrose

 157 542.84

Mendon

 14 241.67

Merrimac

 16 250.39

Methuen

 576 1075.61
Middleborough 123 456.88

Middlefield

 0 0.00

Middleton

 109 1056.27

Milford

 316 1078.38

Millbury

 144 1054.40

Millis

 32 405.28

Millville

 10 281.63

Milton

 195 681.11

Monroe

 0 0.00

Monson

 18 213.39

Montague

 19 222.26

Monterey

 0 0.00

Montgomery

 <5 *

Mount Washington

 0 0.00

Nahant

 29 886.33

Nantucket

 11 97.01

Natick

 280 779.45

Needham

 217 740.31

New Ashford

 0 0.00

New Bedford

 579 581.59

New Braintree

 <5 *

New Marlborough

 <5 *

New Salem

 0 0.00

Newbury

 6 90.24

Newburyport

 46 258.37

Newton

 553 602.87

Norfolk

 18 145.80

North Adams

 42 321.67

North Andover

 170 562.01

North Attleborough

 158 522.92

North Brookfield

 7 150.65

North Reading

 141 852.75

Northampton

 167 571.30

Northborough

 130 949.54

Northbridge

 117 650.57

Northfield

 0 0.00

Norton

 86 432.97

Norwell

 77 719.30

Norwood

 390 1295.15

Oak Bluffs

 <5 *

Oakham

 <5 *

Orange

 26 318.52

Orleans

 13 230.17

Otis

 <5 *

Oxford

 29 210.41

Palmer

 23 193.37

Paxton

 13 262.67

Peabody

 611 1095.66

Pelham

 <5 *

Pembroke

 52 278.47

Pepperell

 28 228.00

Peru

 <5 *

Petersham

 5 394.70

Phillipston

 8 466.69

Pittsfield

 131 295.86

Plainfield

 0 0.00

Plainville

 39 427.46

Plymouth

 222 357.86

Plympton

 5 167.28

Princeton

 <5 *

Provincetown

 21 800.34

Quincy

 767 758.35

Randolph

 643 1879.07

Raynham

 176 1178.28

Reading

 190 691.31

Rehoboth

 32 253.65

Revere

 1123 1843.51

Richmond

 5 376.53

Rochester

 14 248.33

Rockland

 206 1142.13

Rockport

 33 503.49

Rowe

 0 0.00

Rowley

 28 453.54

Royalston

 <5 *

Russell

 8 423.95

Rutland

 28 310.80

Salem

 369 819.66

Salisbury

 33 373.28

Sandisfield

 <5 *

Sandwich

 66 313.77

Saugus

 298 1048.36

Savoy

 <5 *

Scituate

 62 342.13

Seekonk

 43 307.09

Sharon

 91 496.98

Sheffield

 11 356.33

Shelburne

 6 324.45

Sherborn

 10 260.60

Shirley

 115 1364.32

Shrewsbury

 183 464.48

Shutesbury

 <5 *

Somerset

 61 329.59

Somerville

 573 748.64

South Hadley

 51 281.78

Southampton

 25 416.28

Southborough

 27 277.70

Southbridge

 53 314.67
Southwick 39 398.23

Spencer

 23 199.65

Springfield

 1317 831.79

Sterling

 26 330.23

Stockbridge

 10 573.54

Stoneham

 260 1165.71

Stoughton

 401 1449.88

Stow

 16 221.92

Sturbridge

 24 229.84

Sudbury

 76 424.49

Sunderland

 9 236.75

Sutton

 25 278.26

Swampscott

 97 707.68

Swansea

 54 338.14

Taunton

 558 974.18

Templeton

 93 1041.32

Tewksbury

 357 1159.44

Tisbury

 <5 *

Tolland

 <5 *

Topsfield

 87 1488.72

Townsend

 21 229.54

Truro

 9 455.74

Tyngsborough

 72 600.46

Tyringham

 <5 *

Upton

 13 143.79

Uxbridge

 51 330.88

Wakefield

 210 777.64

Wales

 <5 *

Walpole

 178 687.24

Waltham

 748 1122.12

Ware

 15 147.95

Wareham

 115 480.15

Warren

 6 110.66

Warwick

 0 0.00

Washington

 <5 *

Watertown

 273 822.97

Wayland

 59 444.21

Webster

 75 436.27

Wellesley

 187 628.90

Wellfleet

 <5 *

Wendell

 0 0.00
Wenham 12 230.50

West Boylston

 26 331.20

West Bridgewater

 65 896.86

West Brookfield

 10 269.57

West Newbury

 5 122.50

West Springfield

 217 736.66

West Stockbridge

 <5 *

West Tisbury

 7 242.81

Westborough

 209 1109.21

Westfield

 344 827.35

Westford

 115 496.99

Westhampton

 <5 *

Westminster

 14 190.94

Weston

 80 721.13

Westport

 43 258.35

Westwood

 82 556.33

Weymouth

 504 898.98

Whately

 <5 *

Whitman

 124 804.16

Wilbraham

 115 790.79

Williamsburg

 8 324.30

Williamstown

 79 1072.10

Wilmington

 241 988.79

Winchendon

 51 474.57

Winchester

 76 340.44

Windsor

 0 0.00

Winthrop

 167 886.07

Woburn

 344 829.10

Worcester

 2284 1190.40

Worthington

 0 0.00

Wrentham

 120 1064.35

Yarmouth

 65 270.57

Unknown1

 446 *

State Total

 60265 865.03

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

