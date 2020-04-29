Here’s the latest town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday released an updated list detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 252 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,405 with 60,265 confirmed cases.

Lawrence, Lowell, and Chelsea have all seen more than 1,500 cases. Brockton and Worcester have passed 2,000 cases, while Boston has reached 9,000 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate Abington 143 796.17 Acton 74 311.81 Acushnet 35 334.82 Adams 32 386.44 Agawam 317 1108.22 Alford 0 0.00 Amesbury 72 432.55 Amherst 83 204.95 Andover 158 438.70 Aquinnah 0 0.00 Arlington 218 475.89 Ashburnham 16 254.78 Ashby 8 231.38 Ashfield <5 * Ashland 128 656.65 Athol 38 317.59 Attleboro 443 957.47 Auburn 55 333.49 Avon 48 1095.72 Ayer 40 495.05 Barnstable 187 416.99 Barre 37 665.73 Becket 11 610.96 Bedford 152 1020.38 Belchertown 62 389.38 Bellingham 78 436.33 Belmont 162 593.27 Berkley 33 486.71 Berlin 15 469.74 Bernardston <5 * Beverly 363 881.78 Billerica 346 793.89 Blackstone 23 254.30 Blandford 0 0.00 Bolton 9 178.13 Boston 9284 1335.89 Bourne 121 578.39 Boxborough 13 254.52 Boxford 28 362.83 Boylston 10 222.77 Braintree 570 1448.18 Brewster 87 877.69 Bridgewater 183 643.30 Brimfield <5 * Brockton 2735 2783.76 Brookfield 6 163.86 Brookline 263 408.48 Buckland 7 376.25 Burlington 173 625.83 Cambridge 773 685.37 Canton 219 949.50 Carlisle 7 146.79 Carver 26 213.53 Charlemont 0 0.00 Charlton 38 270.04 Chatham 11 187.84 Chelmsford 229 636.44 Chelsea 1965 5217.10 Cheshire <5 * Chester 6 442.11 Chesterfield <5 * Chicopee 248 434.97 Chilmark <5 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 Clinton 87 618.11 Cohasset 18 243.26 Colrain <5 * Concord 117 624.83 Conway <5 * Cummington <5 * Dalton 6 91.99 Danvers 467 1635.39 Dartmouth 161 437.27 Dedham 239 881.11 Deerfield 6 112.52 Dennis 51 385.67 Dighton 35 446.10 Douglas 26 276.61 Dover 14 268.65 Dracut 296 916.26 Dudley 40 323.00 Dunstable 7 210.08 Duxbury 47 310.57 East Bridgewater 127 860.64 East Brookfield 6 267.68 East Longmeadow 178 1052.35 Eastham 10 215.22 Easthampton 50 308.38 Easton 195 822.84 Edgartown <5 * Egremont <5 * Erving <5 * Essex 15 403.15 Everett 1004 2068.55 Fairhaven 92 573.90 Fall River 481 537.75 Falmouth 124 396.78 Fitchburg 238 564.61 Florida <5 * Foxborough 77 425.11 Framingham 816 1095.80 Franklin 86 254.35 Freetown 54 596.80 Gardner 104 520.26 Georgetown 29 324.61 Gill <5 * Gloucester 143 499.56 Goshen <5 * Gosnold 0 0.00 Grafton 52 260.73 Granby 18 293.09 Granville 8 514.04 Great Barrington 46 676.89 Greenfield 157 904.15 Groton 22 188.92 Groveland 14 204.87 Hadley 27 469.54 Halifax 25 327.17 Hamilton 21 280.97 Hampden 16 323.84 Hancock <5 * Hanover 44 307.16 Hanson 66 616.43 Hardwick <5 * Harvard 14 202.10 Harwich 36 286.55 Hatfield 8 246.37 Haverhill 600 911.22 Hawley 0 0.00 Heath 0 0.00 Hingham 148 622.17 Hinsdale <5 * Holbrook 135 1195.21 Holden 50 265.10 Holland 5 195.29 Holliston 34 246.65 Holyoke 596 1446.45 Hopedale 17 299.35 Hopkinton 108 661.99 Hubbardston <5 * Hudson 99 472.63 Hull 32 324.00 Huntington 9 406.99 Ipswich 46 342.09 Kingston 61 449.74 Lakeville 41 363.13 Lancaster 54 630.27 Lanesborough 5 164.14 Lawrence 1639 1858.78 Lee 15 255.11 Leicester 91 807.89 Lenox 12 245.97 Leominster 207 509.95 Leverett <5 * Lexington 257 754.88 Leyden 0 0.00 Lincoln 25 288.92 Littleton 76 782.04 Longmeadow 177 1141.22 Lowell 1649 1411.11 Ludlow 59 282.78 Lunenburg 34 326.71 Lynn 2056 2037.60 Lynnfield 73 626.66 Malden 751 1108.43 Manchester 13 262.82 Mansfield 110 465.39 Marblehead 118 614.02 Marion 7 150.85 Marlborough 429 987.59 Marshfield 106 409.91 Mashpee 37 240.61 Mattapoisett 15 259.45 Maynard 35 335.42 Medfield 28 245.61 Medford 756 1243.13 Medway 61 466.36 Melrose 157 542.84 Mendon 14 241.67 Merrimac 16 250.39 Methuen 576 1075.61 Middleborough 123 456.88 Middlefield 0 0.00 Middleton 109 1056.27 Milford 316 1078.38 Millbury 144 1054.40 Millis 32 405.28 Millville 10 281.63 Milton 195 681.11 Monroe 0 0.00 Monson 18 213.39 Montague 19 222.26 Monterey 0 0.00 Montgomery <5 * Mount Washington 0 0.00 Nahant 29 886.33 Nantucket 11 97.01 Natick 280 779.45 Needham 217 740.31 New Ashford 0 0.00 New Bedford 579 581.59 New Braintree <5 * New Marlborough <5 * New Salem 0 0.00 Newbury 6 90.24 Newburyport 46 258.37 Newton 553 602.87 Norfolk 18 145.80 North Adams 42 321.67 North Andover 170 562.01 North Attleborough 158 522.92 North Brookfield 7 150.65 North Reading 141 852.75 Northampton 167 571.30 Northborough 130 949.54 Northbridge 117 650.57 Northfield 0 0.00 Norton 86 432.97 Norwell 77 719.30 Norwood 390 1295.15 Oak Bluffs <5 * Oakham <5 * Orange 26 318.52 Orleans 13 230.17 Otis <5 * Oxford 29 210.41 Palmer 23 193.37 Paxton 13 262.67 Peabody 611 1095.66 Pelham <5 * Pembroke 52 278.47 Pepperell 28 228.00 Peru <5 * Petersham 5 394.70 Phillipston 8 466.69 Pittsfield 131 295.86 Plainfield 0 0.00 Plainville 39 427.46 Plymouth 222 357.86 Plympton 5 167.28 Princeton <5 * Provincetown 21 800.34 Quincy 767 758.35 Randolph 643 1879.07 Raynham 176 1178.28 Reading 190 691.31 Rehoboth 32 253.65 Revere 1123 1843.51 Richmond 5 376.53 Rochester 14 248.33 Rockland 206 1142.13 Rockport 33 503.49 Rowe 0 0.00 Rowley 28 453.54 Royalston <5 * Russell 8 423.95 Rutland 28 310.80 Salem 369 819.66 Salisbury 33 373.28 Sandisfield <5 * Sandwich 66 313.77 Saugus 298 1048.36 Savoy <5 * Scituate 62 342.13 Seekonk 43 307.09 Sharon 91 496.98 Sheffield 11 356.33 Shelburne 6 324.45 Sherborn 10 260.60 Shirley 115 1364.32 Shrewsbury 183 464.48 Shutesbury <5 * Somerset 61 329.59 Somerville 573 748.64 South Hadley 51 281.78 Southampton 25 416.28 Southborough 27 277.70 Southbridge 53 314.67 Southwick 39 398.23 Spencer 23 199.65 Springfield 1317 831.79 Sterling 26 330.23 Stockbridge 10 573.54 Stoneham 260 1165.71 Stoughton 401 1449.88 Stow 16 221.92 Sturbridge 24 229.84 Sudbury 76 424.49 Sunderland 9 236.75 Sutton 25 278.26 Swampscott 97 707.68 Swansea 54 338.14 Taunton 558 974.18 Templeton 93 1041.32 Tewksbury 357 1159.44 Tisbury <5 * Tolland <5 * Topsfield 87 1488.72 Townsend 21 229.54 Truro 9 455.74 Tyngsborough 72 600.46 Tyringham <5 * Upton 13 143.79 Uxbridge 51 330.88 Wakefield 210 777.64 Wales <5 * Walpole 178 687.24 Waltham 748 1122.12 Ware 15 147.95 Wareham 115 480.15 Warren 6 110.66 Warwick 0 0.00 Washington <5 * Watertown 273 822.97 Wayland 59 444.21 Webster 75 436.27 Wellesley 187 628.90 Wellfleet <5 * Wendell 0 0.00 Wenham 12 230.50 West Boylston 26 331.20 West Bridgewater 65 896.86 West Brookfield 10 269.57 West Newbury 5 122.50 West Springfield 217 736.66 West Stockbridge <5 * West Tisbury 7 242.81 Westborough 209 1109.21 Westfield 344 827.35 Westford 115 496.99 Westhampton <5 * Westminster 14 190.94 Weston 80 721.13 Westport 43 258.35 Westwood 82 556.33 Weymouth 504 898.98 Whately <5 * Whitman 124 804.16 Wilbraham 115 790.79 Williamsburg 8 324.30 Williamstown 79 1072.10 Wilmington 241 988.79 Winchendon 51 474.57 Winchester 76 340.44 Windsor 0 0.00 Winthrop 167 886.07 Woburn 344 829.10 Worcester 2284 1190.40 Worthington 0 0.00 Wrentham 120 1064.35 Yarmouth 65 270.57 Unknown1 446 * State Total 60265 865.03

