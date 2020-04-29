Here’s what 58M Americans have been doing to ease stress, ‘take the edge off’ during coronavirus pandemic

(WHDH) — Social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home advisories that are in place due to the coronavirus pandemic are changing the way Americans behave, especially when it comes to shopping habits, a new WalletHub survey found.

The personal finance website says it recently conducted a survey to see how the shopping habits of millions of Americans have evolved during this time of crisis.

WalletHub found that 58 million Americans are spending more money than before the coronavirus outbreak started, despite not being able to go out.

“One of the most surprising results of the survey was that 58 million Americans are actually spending more money while social distancing, despite being able to go out less, in large part because many people are participating in ‘comfort buying’ or shopping as a way to relieve stress and bored,” WalletHub wrote in its report.

Forty-three percent of Americans have participated in “comfort buying” due to social isolation, according to the survey. Fifty-seven percent said they are concerned about package safety while comfort buying, reporting anxiety brought on by the deliveries they receive.

Those who are not turning to comfort buying have been using entertainment and drinking to take the edge off, WalletHub said.

Americans are said to be spending the most “non-essential” money on entertainment (29 percent) and alcohol (23 percent) right now.

